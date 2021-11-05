Scam or not, the crypto Squid Game leaps by + 130%

Scam or no scam, there is no way to stop the token Squid Game (CRYPTO: SQUID), which was up 130% daily at the time of publication.

What happened

In the last 24 hours the haunted token based on the success of Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) ‘Squid Game’ jumped 133.41% to $ 0.7846; in the last seven days SQUID has lost 96.65%.

In the last 24 hours, SQUID rose by 156.76% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and by 157.06% on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH); the return on SQUID in the last 90 days stands at 544.38%.

Google Trends data in the US indicates that interest in the token peaked on Monday afternoon, related to the Internet search term “squid game token”.

Query data indicates that people have searched for “squid game cryptocurrency token”, “squid game cryptocurrency”, “squid cryptocurrency” and “how to buy squid game token” among other terms on Google.

Because it is important

SQUID is a token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC); Pancakeswap decentralized finance marketplace is also built on the same chain – both are associated with Binance.

Binance has initiated an investigation on the Squid token and will deliver the results of its investigation to law enforcement, Barron said.

“These types of scam projects have become all too common in the decentralized finance industry,” a Binance spokesperson told Barron’s.

Price monitoring website CoinMarketCap issued a warning about Squid’s price data:

“There is mounting evidence that this project has been abandoned; please do your due diligence and pay close attention ”.

Price movement

Netflix shares ended Thursday’s regular session down nearly 2.9% to $ 668.40.