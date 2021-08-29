scam? Review and Opinions [2021]

In recent times, we often hear about Bitcoin Future. All this due to the success of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and the earnings they can generate. Obviously the effect is also to bring out unregulated platforms that are on the verge of scam.

In this guide we try to understand what it is Bitcoin Future and how it works by analyzing the opinions and the reviews of users and professionals. Let’s clarify immediately that it has nothing to do with the Bitcoin futures which are not yet reality.

If you are asking yourself these and other questions, it means that you have most likely stumbled upon the massive publicity that this platform has put in place. Thus arousing your attention and curiosity, especially since it promises easy earnings without any particular effort. In short, everyone’s dream.

But is it really so? We have often dealt with online trading platforms who promised the same thing. They also have the magical word Bitcoin in their name. A sort of decoy, however much they hope to solve their financial problems with a few simple clicks. And with a magical system that works for them.

There are, however, serious platforms that do not promise easy earnings such as OBRinvest (click here to visit the site) and what they offer guides and signs to get started.

It is no coincidence that this broker is used every day by millions of customers around the world.

What is Bitcoin Future

What is Bitcoin Future? Bitcoin Future is an automated trading platform reputed to be one of the best for trading Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

On its homepage, a video shows a CNN report where several personalities have been interviewed on several occasions talking about “Bitcoin: is it the future of money?” With a trading signal accuracy of 99.4%, this software is said to have benefited its members a lot.

Bitcoin Future: summary

👍 What is it? Platform that promises easy earnings on Bitcoin 🛑 Regulations Not regulated, no license to operate 👍 Technology Automated trading on cryptocurrencies 💻 Features Automatic bot for trading cryptocurrencies 🥇Best cryptocurrency platform eToro 🥇Best cryptocurrency exchange Binance

Bitcoin Future how it works

How does Bitcoin Future work? According to what is written on the site, this trading platform is used to trade only cryptocurrency assets and has no connection with other markets. In 2017, Bitcoin jumped from $ 700 – $ 900 at the beginning of the year to an ATH record of $ 64,000 in 2021.

This software has been featured in multimedia houses such as CNN, TIME, Forbes and Financial Times. The web platform is also protected. So, by all indications, Bitcoin Future is one-size-fits-all trading software.

Bitcoin Future self-defining is fantastic software, with a user-friendly and secure interface, this software has been used to make profits for its many users.

After registering, you are directed to a cryptocurrency broker site, BEARS MARKETS (which claims to be a licensed broker) which helps you in trading. After that you are asked to make a deposit.

This deposit was to be deposited in Bitcoin with its dollar equivalent deducted from the bank account. All these processes should, according to the site, go smoothly. As well as trading.

Platforms for investing in Bitcoin

If you want to invest in Bitcoin seriously we recommend some broker on Bitcoin:

Bitcoin Future how much does it earn

How much does Bitcoin Future make? During this time, many Bitcoin Future users have benefited immensely from many making up to $ 2,100 per day. Working in partnership with licensed Cryptocurrency brokers, Bitcoin Future requires a minimum deposit of $ 250 for its members to trade.

Among the testimonials, as shown on his website, we read of a certain Mark K. from Manchester who made $ 10,000 using Bitcoin Future in 47 days. Another trader, Jennifer A. of London, has a similar experience having earned over $ 7,000.

Bitcoin Future app: how it works

Bitcoin Future also seems to have an app for smartphones and tablets. As mentioned above, the Bitcoin Future App is an automated trading platform. This software does not require user participation in trading as it does all the work itself i.e. trading signals, buy and sell, etc.

The only thing necessary for the trader is to make the necessary setup in the trading interface such as stop losses, trade volume, maximum number of trades per day etc. This app, they continue in their description, makes a profit for its user by carefully studying the market before giving any trading signal.

And with the trading signals, look for a good entry point and exit the trade at a higher price to cover the profit. With a minimum balance of $ 250, the user can earn over $ 1000 per day.

Finally, to push users to try and whet the curiosity and the desire to earn money, they say that having an account makes it (obviously) easier to know how this system works.

Is Bitcoin Future a scam?

After reporting how it works (so to speak) and how much you earn with Bitcoin Future, we come to the fateful question: is Bitcoin Future a scam? We cannot say with certainty, as there is no final judgment. But everything suggests yes.

The daily earnings it promises are absurd and far-fetched. Since those who operate legally and through CFDs risk losses of up to 89%. Let alone then do it through these platforms.

Furthermore, as always happens when there is a smell of scam, it is not well explained how the prodigious platform works. They are only told to put some money into the account (again the fateful $ 250) and to register. Then wait for the results. That is thousands of euros a day.

Better to stay away from these fake toy towns.

Warning, we are not saying that Bitcoin is a scam in itself. It becomes so when trading with scam platforms like this one.

Bitcoin Future alternatives

What are the alternatives to Bitcoin Future? To trade on Bitcoin, we suggest you rely on many other regulated platforms. Below we suggest some of them.

Bitcoin trading with eToro

The broker eToro requires a minimum deposit even lower than Bitcoin Future: only 50 euros.

Still, it has 3 licenses to trade, has very competitive commissions and spreads and allows you to take advantage of various services.

You can also use it as a cryptocurrency exchange, where you will find over 120 of them. But also as a simple wallet if you prefer to buy cryptocurrencies elsewhere but are still looking for a secure wallet.

Bitcoin CFD trading with Plus500

The broker Plus500 instead it has two licenses to operate and requires a minimum deposit that is less than half of Bitcoin Future: 100 euros.

On Plus500 you can better diversify your portfolio with over 2,500 assets.

You will get assistance always at hand, being in Live chat and you can also get notified when the assets are moving in an interesting way, by activating the appropriate alert via email.

Buy Bitcoin with OBRinvest

OBRinvest requires the same minimum deposit as Bitcoin Future, but you will be dealing with a licensed broker.

Which also offers you ebooks to read and webinars to follow to train you.

You will be able to get advice on how and when to invest in cryptocurrencies (and not only) from trading signals via SMS from Trading central. Or by the artificial assistance of the Buzz service.

Bitcoin Future FAQ

What is Bitcoin Future? It is a platform or bot that promises easy earnings with Bitcoin trading. The minimum deposit is 250 euros and is a probable scam. We cannot say for sure but there are all the characteristics that suggest a Ponzi scheme or something unclear. Does it have anything to do with Bitcoin Futures? When we talk about Bitcoin Futures we refer to futures contracts or a particular contract that binds you to buy Bitcoin at a price established between the parties. So nothing to do with this scam.

To find out more, you can visit the Binance website. Best alternatives to Bitcoin Future? you can try eToro And OBRinvest that offer signals and copy trading, two innovative services to be able to operate on cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Future: conclusions and opinions

What are the opinions on Bitcoin Future? What are the reviews on Bitcoin Future? Here too it is necessary to distinguish fiction and reality. The first sees many positive reviews from people who have won a lot of money a day with this system. As well as famous people who speak well of it. Above all, the usual Bill Gates, often brought up in these cases.

But then, turning better on the web, we see that there are many people who have lost their money. And it has no longer been able to get hold of it. If you want to seriously invest in cryptocurrencies you can start from the platforms with free demo accounts.

