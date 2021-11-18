Scamacca, after the father also the grandfather in trouble: arrested for threats with a knife | News

The episode on the outskirts of Rome, a year ago the madness of the attacker’s father, who had entered Trigoria armed with an iron bar and had damaged some cars

Minutes of real panic in a bar in Fidene, a suburb of Rome, where is it Sandro Scamacca, grandfather of the blue striker of Sassuolo, entered a bar armed with knife and threatened a customer with death, pointing the blade inches from his throat. As it relates The messenger, probably the man, 66 years old, was drunk or otherwise psychologically altered and he was arrested for aggravated threats, possession of a weapon and resistance to a public official.

The agents of the district of Fidene Serpentara, called by customers and passers-by, first tried to calm the man with words and then forcibly blocked him. Another episode of the news involving the Scamacca family about a year after the madness of the player’s father, Emiliano, who had raided Trigoria armed with an iron bar with which he had threatened those present, clamoring for a meeting with Bruno Conti and had and destroyed some cars of the leaders of Rome getting a complaint for damage.

SCAMACCA SUCKS: “MY MOTHER AND SISTER ARE MY FAMILY”

“For the second time in months I find myself again having to distance myself from violent and unspeakable episodes committed by people linked to my surname but with whom I have ended all kinds of relationships for many years now. I repeat once again that I grew up with my mother and my sister and they are my family to me.

I therefore hope that in the future I will no longer have to be linked to news and reports concerning people outside the small family unit formed by me, my mother and my sister. I would like to be judged for what I do on and off the pitch without having to pay, in terms of image and consideration of the man I am, for the irresponsible behavior of people I no longer recognize as part of my loved ones and my family. “

