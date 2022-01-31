“Scamacca and Frattesi? Inter were the first to take an interest. About Raspadori …”

On Raspadori

“For Raspadori we had a request from an English company, but we refused. The sale of Boga has allowed us to settle our situation economically, we have no other need to sell”.

About Lucca

“There were no conditions. We had been following him for some time but on our terms: there was no agreement with Pisa and we broke up with friends and we won’t do anything”, underlines Carnevali regarding the striker. It was an economic talk, we have an idea about investing. The boy may have some ups and downs, but we didn’t stop for that. Initially there was the will of Pisa to be able to do it, the property had a different idea. We will see then for the future, there is even more time in the case. Difference of 4 million? No, two … “.

About Scamacca

“Scamacca? We have never made an evaluation. If you make the parameter of the value that was done with Vlahovic, it could be even more but it depends on who asks for it. It is useless to hide it that in Italy there is little space, they are all in great economic difficulty, luckily they are looking for them abroad and this is a great plus for us. Today Italian football is not saying that it is dead but almost. Today healthy clubs, with the liquidity indicator can not make the market. If we don’t make changes in the system, it only gets worse. And if the big names are the ones who are most in difficulty, it’s a tragedy, it means they don’t help the others. It needs to be reviewed, not just the capacity in the stadiums “.

Still on Scamacca and Frattesi

He then spoke to Sky Sport about Inter’s strong interest in Scamacca and Frattesi: Inter was one of the first to take an interest in Scamacca. But there are other clubs, even from abroad they tried to take him already in January, but we resisted. We do not need to sell in this session after the sale of Boga. From an economic point of view we are fine, we are waiting for the summer. But it’s true, Inter were one of the first to move for Scamacca and also for Frattesi. “