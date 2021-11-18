Scamacca breaks the silence: “I’m done with my family. I hope to…”

With a post published on Instagram, the player has distanced himself from the affair relating to his grandfather

With a post, published on Instagram, Gianluca Scamacca he distanced himself from the affair concerning his grandfather, who was arrested for threatening a man with a knife. “For the second time in months, I find myself again having to distance myself from violent and unspeakable episodes committed by people linked to my surname but with whom I have closed all kinds of relationships for many years now. I reiterate once again that I grew up with my mother and my sister and that they are my family for me. Nobody else”.

“I therefore hope that in the future I will no longer have to be linked to news and reports concerning people outside the small family unit formed by me, my mother and my sister. I would like to be judged for what I do on and off the pitch without having to pay, at the level of image and consideration of the man I am, for the irresponsible behavior of people whom I no longer recognize as part of my loved ones and my family “.

Last May, however, the father of the Sassuolo striker had introduced himself to Trigoria, damaging several cars with a baseball bat.

