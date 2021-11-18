Sports

Scamacca distances himself from his grandfather: ‘Relationships closed for years, he is not part of my family’ | First page

First the father, who a few months had presented himself with a bar in Trigoria, then the grandfather, who today entered a bar in Fidene (suburb of Rome) threatening everyone present with a knife. A few months later Gianluca Scamacca distances himself from an episode that involved a family member. And he does it through a post on his Instagram profile: “For the second time in months I find myself again having to distance myself from violent and unspeakable episodes committed by people linked to my surname but with whom I have closed all kinds of relationships for many years now.

I reiterate once again that I grew up with my mother and my sister and that they are my family for me. Nobody else.

I therefore hope to no longer having to be linked to news and reports about outside people in the future to the small family unit made up of me, my mother and my sister.

I would like to be judged for what I do on and off the pitch without having to pay, at the level of image and consideration of the man they are, for irresponsible behavior of people I no longer recognize as part of my loved ones and my family.

Gianluca Scamacca

