Scamacca, here is the “Lautaro plan”. Highest offer, Inter try to steal it from Juve

“All on the basis of a happy experience with Lautaro Martinez who had just arrived in 2018-19: it was his year of Nerazzurri apprenticeship and Mauro Icardi was still king. That period together with his compatriot served to build the ravenous Toro that Simone now enjoys. Inzaghi. A Scamacca dressed in Nerazzurri would therefore live one season, the next, behind Edin, just like Toro did with Maurito before taking off and being able to live a life of his own: not competition but coexistence with well-defined roles, not competition but transition to be guided scientifically “, explains La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juve will soon present an offer of 35 million, perhaps extended over several years and with some young players in the proposal. Sassuolo is in no hurry to give up and is waiting for the highest bidder. “For their part, Inter has always looked to Scamacca, already since a tormented summer, but they have more patience than the Bianconeri: they only think for the summer since now the attack is wonderful and there is no money in it. cash for expensive operations. But in a few months the CEO Beppe Marotta and the director Piero Ausilio could also find a way to exceed 35 million, approaching the 40-45 that Sassuolo wants. Obviously, balancing overall revenues and exits, as required by the current finances of the club. This eventuality passes from a precise word: “counterpart.” Andrea Pinamonti, who is putting his career back on track at Empoli, is valued at 20 million and would be the ideal replacement for Scamacca in Emilia. And keep an eye on Lorenzo Pirola, a defender now on loan at Monza and with a brilliant future “, explains the newspaper.