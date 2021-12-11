Scamacca, Inter offer rejected by Sassuolo. And in January it will be a derby with Juve

“Dusan Vlahovic is the dream and not from today. Juve pushed for a first offer to Fiorentina but understood that we need to wait. As of today, no one knows if Vlahovic will change team in January – too many variables at stake – but Juve will try. . Of course, there is competition and of course, the English teams (Tottenham and Manchester City above all) have much higher budgets, but Dusan has not stopped being the number 1 goal in his black and white notes. “, explains Gazzetta.it.

“The main alternative is Gianluca Scamacca, with his three goals in the last four games. Allegri was clear in the summer: thumbs up and high approval. Opinion has not changed and Scamacca, between January and June, can become a solution. for Juve, as they know well in Emilia: in Turin, they think about it. Sassuolo is currently holding high demands – 40 million or a little less – and is not in a hurry. probably Jeremie Boga. The market, however, surprises and one cannot but remember that Juve found an agreement for Locatelli in the summer: loan with obligation to redeem. And then, the horoscope for January suggests the return of a great classic: the duel between Juve and Inter, who were the first to fight against Sassuolo with a proposal (rejected) for a loan. But Inter won’t give up. Here they are, two old Juventus games that can be reopened, with Commisso and Inter by Marotta “, explains the newspaper.