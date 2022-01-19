“Scamacca is sought after by many, even from abroad”

“For now there have been no official offers, Italian football is very restricted”

Before the initial whistle of Sassuolo-Cagliari, match of the second round of the Italian Cup, Giovanni Carnevali talked about the green and black market. Outgoing and incoming. “Scamacca? We are lucky that the player is followed by many clubs – he explained to Mediaset microphones talking about the situation of the attacker in the crosshairs of many clubs -. There have been no official offers. The nice thing is that there are also foreign clubs because Italian football is very restricted“. “Gyasi instead of Boga? He is an excellent player, we have an excellent relationship with Spezia, but now we are defining the purchase of a young man who will take the place of Boga“, he added.

Then some considerations on the transition from De Zerbi to Dionisi. “For us today is the tenth year of Serie A – explained the Neroverde CEO -. We started with Di Francesco working with young coaches, who can grow as well as the players.” “De Zerbi has done extraordinary things and not. It was easy to replace him after three years – he added -. This year we knew it could be a transition with a young coach, but he is doing well and we are happy with him. Dionisi will also have an important future. “