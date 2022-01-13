Scamacca Juventus goal for June: summit with Sassuolo

Looking at the present while giving centrality to the future. There Juventus thus moves on the market: looking for an opportunity in the current session and with the temptation from the name Gianluca Scamacca getting hotter for next season.

The more the weeks pass and, in fact, the more the conviction grows at Juventus that the 23-year-old Roman striker can represent the right profile on which to bet. On the other hand, it is not a new name. The Capitoline center forward, juxtaposed, has been cradling the thoughts of the Old Lady for months. Which, now, seems ready to get serious.

Chosen by Goal

That’s why, according to the well-informed, a match between Juve and Juventus should be staged next week Sassuolo. Two friendly clubs, which have consolidated relations with the Locatelli affair, and which could score others in the next episodes.

Scamacca, author of 8 goals in 20 appearances in this championship, is currently valued by the neroverdi at around 40 million. But, if it continues to grow exponentially, the price tag could rise. Trivial, obvious, but that’s the way it is.

The article continues below

Clarity: the Emilians do not open to a winter departure, unless a monstrous offer arrives. Therefore, it is better to move in time: carefully monitoring the moves of Inter, who are also decidedly on the piece. However, due to structural needs, at the current state of affairs the radio market gives Madama to the pole.

Another round, another meeting: the Turin-Sassuolo axis begins to warm up.