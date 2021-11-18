Scamacca, the folly of the grandfather after that of the father: in Fidene he enters a bar armed with a knife

Terror yesterday inside a bar in Fidene, a northern suburb of Rome, when an individual entered with a knife. The 66-year-old man was later identified as Sandro Scamacca, grandfather of Gianluca, striker of Sassuolo and the national team. The individual entered the bar probably drunk or otherwise psychologically altered and began to threaten with death the customers sitting inside the bar even bringing the knife to the throat of one of the patrons. He was then stopped by police officers from the Finede Serpentara district after the alarm came to 112 from customers and passers-by. When the policemen arrived they also had to put their hand to the service pistol given the tenor of the reports received. The man was then forcibly blocked and handcuffed before being arrested for aggravated threats, possession of a weapon and resistance to a public official. About a year ago, the footballer’s father Emiliano Scamacca, was the protagonist of a raid in Trigoria during which, with an iron bar, he hit some cars after threatening those present. To bring it back is The messenger.