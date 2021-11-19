Scamacca unleashes after the arrest of his grandfather: “Closed relations”

“For the second time in months, I find myself again having to distance myself from violent and unspeakable episodes committed by people linked to my surname but with whom I have ended all kinds of relationships for many years now”.

He chooses once again Instagram, Gianluca Scamacca, to distance himself from what happened a Trust, in the extreme outskirts of Rome, and which saw as protagonist the not no.

The reconstruction of the attack of Scamacca’s grandfather

The man, as he reported on Thursday The messenger, was arrested after having threatened a customer with a knife in a room and forcing the police to intervene, who disarmed and stopped him, claiming various crimes.

An unfortunate episode that took place a few months after the attack a Trigoria implemented by the attacker’s father: last May the father of Scamacca he had broken into the field by damaging some cars with a baseball bat and yelling that he wanted to talk to Bruno Conti.

Episodes of undoubted gravity, from which Gianluca – estimated by the blue coach Roberto Mancini and in the tour of the national team – he immediately distanced himself, affirming once again that he had no relationship with his father and his family.

The post on Instagram by Scamacca

“I repeat once again”, he continues Scamacca on Instagram, “that I grew up with my mother and my sister and that they are my family to me. Nobody else. I therefore hope that in the future I will no longer have to be linked to news and reports concerning people outside the small family unit formed by me, my mother and my sister. I would like to be judged for what I do on and off the pitch without having to pay, in terms of image and consideration of the man I am, for the irresponsible behavior of people I no longer recognize as part of my loved ones and my family. “.

According to what he had reported The messenger, the grandfather of Gianluca Scamacca he had been immobilized and disarmed by the agents who intervened to calm him and then arrested for aggravated threats, possession of a weapon and resistance to a public official.

