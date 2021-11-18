Sports

Scamacca unleashes on social media, “Enough!”

The attacker’s family of the Sassuolo, Gianluca Scamacca, is back to being talked about. After the episode of his father in Trigoria, this time it was the player’s grandfather, Sandro Scamacca, who caused trouble by entering a bar in Fidene, a suburb of Rome, armed with a knife. The 66-year-old also reportedly threatened a client with death, pointing the blade inches from his throat before being arrested. Scamacca, through a post on Instagram, distanced himself from the actions of his grandfather.

The words of Scamacca

For the second time in months I find myself again having to distance myself from violent and unspeakable episodes committed by people linked to my surname but with whom I have closed all kinds of relationships for many years now. I reiterate once again that I grew up with my mother and my sister and that they are my family for me. Nobody else. I therefore hope that in the future I will no longer have to be linked to news and reports concerning people outside the small family unit formed by me, my mother and my sister. I would like to be judged for what I do on and off the pitch without having to pay, in terms of image and consideration of the man I am, for the irresponsible behavior of people I no longer recognize as part of my loved ones and my family.“.

