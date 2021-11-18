Scamacca unleashes on social media, “Enough!”

The attacker’s family of the Sassuolo , Gianluca Scamacca , is back to being talked about. After the episode of his father in Trigoria, this time it was the player’s grandfather, Sandro Scamacca, who caused trouble by entering a bar in Fidene, a suburb of Rome, armed with a knife. The 66-year-old also reportedly threatened a client with death, pointing the blade inches from his throat before being arrested. Scamacca, through a post on Instagram, distanced himself from the actions of his grandfather.

The words of Scamacca

“For the second time in months I find myself again having to distance myself from violent and unspeakable episodes committed by people linked to my surname but with whom I have closed all kinds of relationships for many years now. I reiterate once again that I grew up with my mother and my sister and that they are my family for me. Nobody else. I therefore hope that in the future I will no longer have to be linked to news and reports concerning people outside the small family unit formed by me, my mother and my sister. I would like to be judged for what I do on and off the pitch without having to pay, in terms of image and consideration of the man I am, for the irresponsible behavior of people I no longer recognize as part of my loved ones and my family.“.