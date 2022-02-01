Scamacca, yes to Inter: agreement with Sassuolo only postponed. And for Frattesi …

“Gianluca Scamacca the Nerazzurri response to the signing of Dusan Vlahovic by Juventus. Inter have the yes of the center forward who wants to stay in Italy also to maintain his place in the national team in the season (hopefully) that will lead to the World Cup “. Thus opens the article by Tuttosport about the future of Gianluca Scamacca. Sassuolo, who have already booked Lucca for June, is ready to fulfill the former Roma and PSV striker’s dream of dressing the Nerazzurri, with Inter wanting to close for Frattesi as well.

Scamacca is considered Dzeko’s natural heir and Inter could sink the blow already in the coming weeks to book the forward of the future. “Inter have also gone a long way with Alessandro Lucci, the attacker’s agent who already has Dzeko, Correa, Vecino and Kolarov in Appiano. The cost of the card is around 40 million and, as underlined, Inter will keep this operation separate from the one for Frattesi. The clubs will evaluate any counterparts in due course, however, especially for Scamacca, everything is now ready to celebrate a very welcome wedding to Simone Inzaghi “confirms Tuttosport.