Scamarcio, Porcaroli and those loves born on the set

The liason born between Riccardo Scamarcio and Benedetta Porcaroli, who met on the set “The Catholic School”, is causing a sensation. Scamarcio, 41, father of a girl born in July 2020 from the relationship with Angharad Wood, has recently left his partner. Benedetta, on the other hand, has recently returned single after a long history with director Michele Alhaique. The rumors of a complicity between the two have been chasing each other for a long time, but only today it was possible to capture the first kiss.

Whether it’s about great loves or passing flirtations, there are many actors of films and TV series who over time have established a relationship with their work partner. Making the most romantics dream.

The loves between actors born on the set

For many couples, a convict was the film set which, in several cases, led directly to the altar.

Among the most famous couples born on the set, one cannot but start from the duo par excellence, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who met on the set of Mr & Mrs Smith in 2005. The (palpable) understanding during the scenes continued even after filming. 12 years and 6 children later, the couple filed for divorce, ending one of the most talked about love stories in Hollywood.

Another couple that hasn’t held up over time is the one between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, met on the set of the movie “Daredevil”. After 3 children, an Oscar for the film “Argo” and 10 years spent together, the two said goodbye. Ben Affleck, after some flirtations, including the one with Ana De Armas, starring in the latest James Bond film, “No time to die” is back in the arms of Jennifer Lopez. The two, almost twenty years ago, were one step away from marriage but had decided to separate. A concrete testimony of the fact that the great loves “They make huge turns and then come back“, As Antonello Venditti sings.

Some actors, on the other hand, met for the first time on the film set and have never left each other since. From love at first sight between Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes during the filming of “Come un tuono” a Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander who fell in love during the months they spent on a remote island while filming “The light on the oceans”. And then again Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in the movie Green Lantern, they are now happily married and with two daughters. Lively herself was previously linked to Penn Badgley, the Dan Humphrey she met on the set of Gossip Girl.

