Scambiamoci a Natale / On Rai 2 the film with Candace Cameron Bure

Scambiamoci a Natale, Rai 2 film directed by Lee Friedlander

Let’s trade at Christmas is a sentimental drama film that will air in the early afternoon of today, November 14, starting from 14:00 on Rai 2. The film is recorded in the United States in the year 2017, the director is Lee Friedlander, with Candace Cameron Bure and Eion Bailey.

Distributed by The Hallmark Channel. Eion Bailey is an actor from the United States who is part of the cast of the film Let’s Swap at Christmas and also was part of the well-known TV series Once upon a time, from the original title Once upon a time, recorded from the year 2011 to 2018. I starring Mark Deklin and Candace Cameron are American actors who have also made other well-known Christmas films, such as Meet Me at Christmas, The Secret of Christmas, Daddy’s Friends and Mom’s Friends.

Let’s exchange at Christmas, the plot

Let’s trade at Christmas is directed by Lee Friedlander. This romantic drama is about two twin sisters, called Chris (Candace Cameron Bure) and Kate, who are completely alike in appearance, as they are homozygous twins, but have two very different lives. Like every year, they are forced to join for a lunch before Christmas, a year past the death of their mother.

On this occasion, the two girls discover that they also have another thing in common, along with their physical appearance, that is, both are not happy with their own life, but envy that of the other. To find happiness, they then decide to take advantage of the similarity to change their lives until Christmas morning.

They want to see this way if their jealousy has some truth or is groundless. This choice, however, will prove to be much more important than they imagined, in fact each of them will finally begin to appreciate what they had and to get to know their sister better and the problems that affect her daily life. Eventually these two women will find themselves very close and accomplices twins.

