Scammers steal more than 12 bitcoins from an elderly man and now the government returns them

“The imposters suggested that I use my savings in the pension fund to buy bitcoin and thus they stole them from me,” reads the complaint filed by a resident of Asheville, a city in North Carolina in the USA, who lost more than $500,000 worth of BTC last year.

Now, the State Attorney’s Office, which is part of the US Department of Justice, order the refund of the money to the victim. According to what is explained in the statement published by the agency on March 15, the unprecedented decision It is taken after having seized the money from the criminals.

The scammed person is an older adult whose identity was not mentioned. The man was tricked through a phishing technique known as vishing, a type of fraud that is carried out through telephone calls.

During the call, the scammer tricked the victim into believing that he was a government agent and that his personal information had been used to facilitate illicit operations, such as drug trafficking and money laundering.

Once they convinced the old man, they instructed him to deposit his money into a supposed “government account” on the Coinbase exchange. It was like this on August 31, 2021 12.16 bitcoins were transferred to an address controlled by the criminalsfor an approximate value of USD 574,766.

Coinbase and the FBI quickly identified the transfer as a possible senior financial fraud, the brief states. “After an investigation and a successful civil forfeiture process, the seized cryptocurrency was seized by United States authorities and will be returned to the victim,” they add.

They expedited the case because it was an old man

The curious thing in this case is that the US prosecutor, Dena J. King, apparently expressed her concern about the effects of the criminal action and decided to speed up the investigation. This, not only because the complaint was made on time, but because it was an older adult.

The special attention offered derives from the “Justice for the Elderly” initiative carried out by the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina. based on it the money was ordered to be returned to the victim in exchange for your cooperation.

The Tax Office advances an initiative that seeks to quickly defend the elderly who are victims of scams. Source: pexels.

The assistance of the FBI and Coinbase, the court said, was greatly appreciated. King further noted that scam victims rarely come out ahead after their experiences:

Government imposter scams are prevalent, and the consequences for victims can be financially and emotionally devastating. Luckily, this scam was quickly discovered and the victim will receive a refund as a result. Unfortunately, the vast majority of these cases do not end the same way. Dena J.King.

Precisely the return of the money is one of the events that has attracted the most attention, because it is something unusual. What is common in fraud cases is that the money seized by the authorities do not return to the hands of the victims if the fraud is not detected in time.

On this topic there was a debate in the Bitcoin community on Reddit. “Is the government really doing any good? Do they like to do one positive thing every few years to keep everyone on their toes? expressing skepticism.

Lies, theft and cryptocurrencies

The story of the old man from Asheville is not the only one of its kind, since a similar story was published in El País de España, where the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) talks about the increase in cases of theft through the vishing in the Iberian country.

The impersonation of trusted companies or entities to obtain personal data through a simple call is a very common scam attempt in Spain, highlights the publication. Seniors are one of the main targets of these scammers.

The theft of cryptocurrencies as a result of deception is an addition that has become more and more frequent. “The fraudsters demand payment through cryptocurrencies because this way it is almost impossible for the victims to recover the money,” they comment.

CriptoNoticias recently reported an alert issued by the National Securities Commission of Spain, about a group of scammers posing as this entity through phone calls offering the sale of bitcoin.