Scams and data theft are also done via WhatsApp

In recent days, a supermarket chain warned its customers In the country of Attempts from scam them online. Cybercriminals used the name of marks to supposedly promote a campaign. The purpose was to appropriate personal data of users.

Favorita Corporation alerted the public that through the WhatsApp application the ‘crackers’ They took the name of their brands: Megamaxi, Supermaxi and Aki. hackers they offered prizes in the name of the company; used the phishing scheme (attack to hijack personal passwords). The hackers tried with the messages to convince users to install an application on their cell phones, in order to steal their data or gain access to their devices.

On the other hand, Tamara Granja says that she received a message on her phone via WhatsApp that expressed the intention of an anonymous person to share with her a inheritance, for which they asked for your personal data. She didn’t answer and reported the message on the app. These types of requests to users are repeated frequently and are reported in the country.

How do cybercriminals get to personal Whatsapp accounts?

Galoget Latorre, expert in cyber security, explains that one possibility is that attackers obtain personal phone numbers from leaked databases. He warns that these are easily accessible, so much so that they are even sold freely on the Internet. The expert refers that, for example, “if you search on commercial pages, such as Mercado Libre, the telephone numbers are available. The databases are sold at prices ranging from USD 1 and up”.

Another possibility is that they are international attackers. They choose to carry out massive illegal interventions. For example, when someone adds a phone number on their device, the WhatsApp icon appears and the number is automatically integrated into that application. The attackers choose the numbers at random and if someone has the link they will be able to send the malicious messages through that application.

Latorre remembers that WhatsApp even has design flaws, that’s why its developers they have had to implement security improvements, but these are not enough.

The expert states that this lack of a robust design makes it impossible to prevent some attacks, which makes this ‘app’ more likely to be compromised. He maintains that, for example, it is easier for cybercriminals to access it than others such as Telegram. In the latter, the privacy of the telephone number is maintained, filtering who can call and who cannot. Also, in the chat groups of WhatsApp it is common for someone to add another person without even consulting them; that is not possible on Telegram, as it has more restrictions.

The specialist refers that they are frequent on WhatsApp illicit messages with job offers. Those messages offer a remote, part-time job with $100 a day as pay. This current scam comes from a number

with area code +66, which corresponds to Thailand.

How to prevent these scams?

The ‘hacker‘ ethical says that the main prevention in the case of WhatsApp it is the awareness of people, the education of users: “because these messages do not usually include ‘links’, scammers bet on people’s ingenuity”. Latorre advises distrust, reasoning that no stranger is going to offer someone a good job, with a good salary and for no reason. Those ads are meant to grab the attention of individuals. “If they have our number, there is no way to prevent the message from getting through, but it can be achieved that it does not go beyond that.”

In addition, when there are links in the text do not open them, because in the best of cases they lead to another WhatsApp number, which is usually located in Asian countries. It’s about social engineering, says Latorre; cybercriminals seek to manipulate the victim and her emotions: urgency, high expectations, etc.