Scams, thefts and hacks in the world of cryptocurrencies | Cyber ​​attack against Axie Infinity game

The stories of scams, thefts and hacks in the world of cryptocurrencies They continue to generate shocking news. In recent days, the cyber attack against one of the most popular games in the crypto world called Axie Infinity. The executives of the firm that developed this platform recognized that 625 million dollars vanished in a few hours.

The stolen funds went on to be deposited into the hacker’s crypto account, which is anonymous and cannot be linked to your identity. Among the characteristics of the decentralized technology -with which cryptocurrencies operate- is precisely that anyone can know the amounts and transactions made by the accounts, but nobody knows the real identity of the user.

Despite this news cryptocurrency price linked to the game of Axie Infinity did not have big falls. It hovered around $65. In other words, a price that is still below the peaks reached in November of last year, when it was traded at 160 dollars, but which is extraordinarily higher than the 15 cents on the dollar that it cost in November 2020.

One way to explain it is that many of the investors consider that the money can still be recovered. The authorities are investigating the case and are waiting for the hacker’s crypto account to make a move. In other words: that he tries to exchange the stolen digital currencies for dollars or another type of asset that can be used in the real world.

It is in this attempt to get rid of cryptocurrencies that one of the main risks of hackers being discovered occurs. This is what happened this year with the young couple arrested in the United States for the bitcoin hack for the equivalent of 4 billion dollars.

in 2016 Heather Morgan and Ilya Lichtenstein they had managed to violate the security systems of one of the largest cryptocurrency trading houses in the world called Bitfinex. And last February they were arrested by the investigation of the cybercrime unit of the US Internal Revenue Service. How could it be otherwise, Netflix is ​​already producing this story to bring it to its streaming content.

The amounts of attacks, scams and hacks in the crypto universe are becoming more frequent and for very high values. This is directly associated with the increase in capitalization that the cryptocurrency market had over the last two years, where Businesses linked to NFTs, decentralized finance (DEFI), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO) and Web3 development took off.

It could also be linked to the decentralization industry, blockchain and crypto assets, regardless of whether one is optimistic or pessimistic about the profit potential or usefulness of this sector, it begins to consolidate. The idea can be summarized from the words of Kevin Roose, in charge of making the “Crypto Guide for the Clueless” in the New York Times. “For years it seemed like the kind of passing tech trend that most people could ignore, like electric skateboard hoverboards or Google Glass smart glasses. But its power, both economic and cultural, has become too important to ignore.” “.

The data he provides to support this statement are interesting. 20 percent of American adults and 36 percent of millennials own cryptocurrencies, according to a recent survey by Morning Consult. Cryptocurrency trading app Coinbase has topped the App Store charts at least twice in the past year.

Nowadays, the cryptocurrency market is valued at around $1.75 trillion, about the size of Google. This is one of the reasons why in Silicon Valley engineers and executives leave jobs to join cryptocurrency gold rush.