Scams via sms, the virus that empties accounts arrives in Italy (Getty)

Beware of scams. It is also spreading in Italy, targeting Android smartphones, a virus that drains accounts by accessing the financial apps used by users.

Is called Brata and it was first spotted in 2019 by Kaspersky security experts.

The goal of the Brata virus is to obtain the victims’ access codes to bank accounts and steal funds from applications.

In recent days, however, the company Cleafy Labs has detected a ‘major surge in the spread of the threat in Europedue to an update that makes it operational outside the country of origin, Brazil.

The user is delivered a phishing message, that is a scam sms made on the Internet, which seems to come from your bank. Within the text there is a link which, once clicked, leads to a malicious site that starts the installation of an application called “Antispam”, “Device Security” or “Advanced Security”.

After accepting installation requests from unknown sources, you find yourself on one Web page, where the user should enter the personal codes of their bank accounts. At that point, the virus records everything and begins to steal the economic reserves.

In addition to injury, there is also insult: once the finances are emptied, the Brata virus forces a reset of the mobile phonewhich is completely reset.

How to avoid online scams?

The way to avoid falling into the “empty account” online virus network is to follow some precautions: avoid opening links received via message and chat, even if apparently sent by banking institutions, e do not install applications outside the Play Store of Android.

Google, which manages the digital store, has been practicing periodic and automatic checks of hosted applications for years to verify their authenticity and eliminate software that contains malicious code, viruses and other threats.

