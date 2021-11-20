Scams, what is the “money mule”: the warning of three banks

Warning to account holders: don’t be “money mules”. Three banking institutions, Ing, Intesa San Paolo and Fineco, have launched an appeal, in an email addressed to their customers, not to lend themselves to money transfers by third parties through their accounts, because they are often the result of illegal transactions. A warning that gives the idea of ​​how it is not a circumscribed phenomenon.

Scams, what it means to do the “money mule”: the email from Ing

The practice is precisely that of the “money mule”, literally “money mule”, that is, account holders who, upon payment, make themselves available as a means of passing through their current account sums of money of almost unavoidable fraudulent origin (here we have talked about the maxi scam of the Citizenship Income).

“Hello, only donkeys believe in scams – writes Ing in the email sent on November 12 to his customers. If someone asks you to transfer money using your checking account in exchange for money, don’t! You would become a Money Mule thus committing a crime! So please, don’t be an ass and don’t fall for it! ” (here we talked about a previous phishing warning from Ing).

In the notice, the bank urges those who believe they have been duped with this method, to block the transfers and immediately contact the institution, which explains how you risk falling into the trap: “Victims are contacted via email or social media and are offered them to open a checking account or to transfer money in their own name in exchange for a fee. Convinced of the legitimacy of this operation, the Money Mules actually commit a criminal offense, becoming in turn accomplices of the scammers “.

The same recommendations were shared by Intesa San Paolo, which dedicates a dedicated section of its website to the phenomenon of “muling”, confirming how widespread it is (here to find out more about the latest account clearing scam via Whatsapp).

“If someone is asking you to transfer money using your checking account in exchange for cash, then they are asking you to be a money mule. In this case, you will be complicit in a financial crime without even knowing it “explains the Milanese bank, which gives as an example the two main methods through which victims of fraud are approached:

a job posting that promises high remuneration on job sites or social media or even via email or text message;

an advantageous offer that provides for a fee if you agree to temporarily receive money in your account or to withdraw cash to be delivered to someone or to be paid into a foreign account.

On its website, Intesa reports a vademecum of the behaviors to be adopted precisely to avoid being exploited for illegal operations: