Scandal: a liquid fire – Grupo Milenio

In a society where everything is bought and sold, the last bastion was privacy. Private life is spread, offered, sold. Morbidity is the great executioner of intimacy, fueled by the scandal industry. Our culture keeps a destructive drive that seeks the death of others through the display of their shame. We are interested in knowing the private life, especially of the famous and rich. It is a way of “getting revenge” on them.

The scandal is a routine, a custom, a need for addicts. It goes from case to case. Infidelities, betrayals, confessions. Finding out about the intimate lives of others is a way of establishing superiority over them. Some journalists are our assassins. His mission, like that of the ancient royal hunters, is to bring us the heads of the enemies. It is a trophy that today takes the form of a suspicious photograph and a withering headline.

Today weddings, divorces and childbirth are offered and sold. In 2008, the actress Jessica Alba he sold an exclusive photo of his newborn son to an American magazine. She received a million and a half dollars. But she fell short. That same year, Jennifer Lopez he sold the photos of his future babies for six million. The children had not been born and their images had already been auctioned after an offer between various magazines. There are also involuntary scandals. The separation of Pique Y Shakirathe trial a few weeks ago between Johnny Depp Y Amber Heard. Of all of them, it seems that the sex scandal is the most requested, since it is the expression of the hidden side.

In the publishing industry, scandal is a coveted commodity for many writers who do not hesitate to write books where they confess, for example, that they were raped by some serene-looking priest who suggested they spend a night in the chapel. Sometimes that secures a headline. Although it has many antecedents, the one who introduced this fashion in recent years was the Norwegian Karl Ove Knausgard, with great commercial success. His novels will be happily forgotten.

The word “scandal” comes from the Greek, and originally named a trap to hunt animals. Then it became synonymous with those forces that lead us away from God. In the Old Testament it was linked to debauchery. In the new press, each scandal however has a short life. You just have to wait to be replaced by another, to be relegated. A liquid fire containing its dissolution.

It wasn’t always like this. Even in the sixties, journalists were inhibited before some private information. President Kennedy’s infidelities and the relationship between President Roosevelt and his secretary, for example (not to mention Eleanor’s relationship with another obese-looking woman who smoked cigars), were not publicized. It was only known about those scandals later. But those times of private life will not return. Each scandal will only feed our thirst for a new one. One fire after another. And so we live, so happy.

AQ