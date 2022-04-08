Scandal at the IDB: Why could Mauricio Claver-Carone leave office? / News today

Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Photo: JIM LO SCALZO

Since before reaching the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Mauricio Claver-Carone was at the center of the controversy. His election, which had the vote of several governments in the region, including Colombia, became the first president of the institution who was not Latin American on September 11, 2020. His arrival broke 70 years of tradition.

Beyond being American and candidate of the controversial Donald Trump, what was argued was the balance of power that supposes that for the first time the United States, the largest shareholder of the IDB, took over this position.

Today Claver-Carone is again at the center of the controversy and will be investigated. Why? As reported by the Reuters Agency, the IDB directors met to discuss the accusations contained in an anonymous email that Mauricio Claver Carone had an intimate relationship with an employee.

One of the sources cited by Reuters reports that “the directors discussed the possibility of hiring an external company to investigate the accusations and ask Claver-Carone to temporarily step down from the position.” Two other people close to the case confirmed that the bank’s 14 directors, its general counsel and its deputy secretary met to discuss the allegations and how to proceed.

The anonymous email, which reached the IDB’s board of directors, accused the Bank’s president of maintaining a relationship with a high-level strategist under his command. Another accusation is that she would have misused the funds and violated the IDB’s code of ethics.

The allegations came to light after the bank’s annual meeting and just as Claver-Carone is trying to push through a capital increase for IDB Invest, the bank’s private sector arm.

IDB officials are expected to meet again this week to discuss the outside company and Claver-Carone’s employment situation, a source said.

Who is Claver-Carone?

Before becoming an official for Donald Trump, Mauricio Claver-Carone had a blog. It was called “Capital Hill Cubans” and from there he criticized every decision of the Barack Obama government on Cuba; he defended tooth and nail the embargo and promoted an “unconditional” transition to democracy in Havana.

Claver-Carone, the main adviser for Latin America to US President Donald Trump, remained the only candidate for the position after the withdrawal of Argentine Gustavo Béliz, who was the only one who was disputing the position of the American of Cuban origin.

He was executive director of the political action committee US-Cuba Democracy PAC, whose goal, according to its website, was to “promote an unconditional transition in Cuba to democracy” and the free market, and which lobbied to oppose laws that could “finance the repressive machinery of the Cuban dictatorship.”

Claver-Carone is part of the generation of Cuban-Americans, children of Cubans who were born in Miami, harsh critics of the island. He was an adjunct professor at the Law Schools of The Catholic University of America and George Washington University.

He worked at the Treasury Department when George Bush was president; he was Acting Executive Director of the US at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and, in November 2016, then President-elect Trump included him in the team in charge of organizing the transition in the Treasury Department.

