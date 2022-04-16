Scandal beating! Dortmund humiliated Wolfburg in the Bundesliga; Erling Haaland scored twice

2022-04-16

Borussia Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg (13th) 6-1 this Saturday on the 30th date of Serie A, one week before facing the leader of Bayern Munich in the ‘Klassiker’, with a double by Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.

This convincing victory leaves the team from the Ruhr area in second place, six points behind Bayern, who have one game in hand, but with the ticket for the next edition of the Champions League almost in their pocket.

The Bavarian giant, eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Villarreal last Tuesday, will caress his 10th consecutive title in the Bundesliga in case of winning on Sunday away from home to Arminia Bielefeld (17th).