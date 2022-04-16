Scandal beating! Dortmund humiliated Wolfburg in the Bundesliga; Erling Haaland scored twice
Borussia Dortmund thrashed Wolfsburg (13th) 6-1 this Saturday on the 30th date of Serie A, one week before facing the leader of Bayern Munich in the ‘Klassiker’, with a double by Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.
This convincing victory leaves the team from the Ruhr area in second place, six points behind Bayern, who have one game in hand, but with the ticket for the next edition of the Champions League almost in their pocket.
The Bavarian giant, eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Villarreal last Tuesday, will caress his 10th consecutive title in the Bundesliga in case of winning on Sunday away from home to Arminia Bielefeld (17th).
Despite the casualties in the squad, Borussia Dortmund gave Wolfsburg’s ‘Wolves’ an ordeal by scoring five goals in a quarter of an hour in the first act.
Marco Rose’s team opened the can through Tom Rothe, 17, in his first start in the Bundesliga (24). The Belgian Axel Witsel doubled the lead almost without giving Wolfsburg time to assimilate it (26), and before half an hour into the game the Swiss Manuel Akanji had already sentenced (29), with one more goal from Emre Can in the 34th minute to clear any uncertainty in the second half.
But before the break, Erling Haaland was reunited with the goal (38), before repeating it in the 54th minute. Despite a season hampered by injuries, the Norwegian now has 18 goals in the German league.