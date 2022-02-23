Scandal: Brad Pitt sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie She is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer and activist for women’s rights, who owns a brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, she has participated in important films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

At 46 years of age, the protagonist of “Maleficent” It has a spectacular beauty and daily continues to garner followers from all over the world who do not stop praising the talented artist. She recently turned heads on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Eternals”.

With Brad Pitt they ended their marriage in 2016. At that time, the actress claimed that she asked for a divorce because of the “welfare” of his six children, whom he described as beings “very brave and very strong”. After that episode, various legal problems began to appear that had to do with the custody of their children.

In September of that year, this story came to an end after supposedly, Brad Pitt and Maddox had an argument on a private plane on their way to The Angels. This reaction of the famous actor Hollywood It didn’t go over well with Angelina, who preferred to choose her children over her husband. After this fact, Jolie denounced that Brad he did not pass her child support money.

When everything seemed to be calm between the famous actors of Hollywood, recently a new episode was known that exploded in scandal. The main character of the movie “Troy” he sued his ex-wife Angelina Jolie because she sold part of the shares of the Château Miraval winery, which they bought when they were together, without her consent. There they celebrated their wedding in 2014, according to the media Guardian.

In addition, the aforementioned news portal stated that this decision unleashed the actor’s anger. According to his lawyers, he “he has invested money and sweat” on that farm and it was one of the favorite projects of pitt (in addition to the fact that the business was working, with profits of approximately 50 million dollars per year). That is why the interpreter seeks compensation, for having broken the contract they had; and accuses Jolie of wanting to cause “gratuitous damage”.