$! SCANDAL! FIFA suspends Brayan Moya for debt with Zulia and he will not be able to play with Olimpia or Honduras

2022-03-07

scandal in the National League! The Honduran striker Bryan Joshua Velasquez Moya has been suspended for FIFA, of all official activities, after the player maintains a legal problem with Zulia FC of Venezuela. “Club Olimpia Deportivo informs its fans and the sports press that this day Fenafuth was notified by FIFA that the player Brayan Joshua Velasquez MoyaAs of this day, he will not be able to participate in official matches until he complies with the payment corresponding to a dispute he has with his former club Zulia Fútbol Club. We hope that this impasse that you are going through Bryan Moya can be resolved as soon as possible so that you can continue your participation with our club in the Closing Tournament 2021-2022 and with the Honduran National Team in their official matches,” was the statement published Olympia on their social networks.

The Venezuelan club claims that, “in accordance with the provisions of art. 17.1 of Regulations on the Status and Transfer of FIFA Playersin the event of early termination of the contract by express decision or fault of “THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL PLAYER”, due to compensation for early termination of contract, Velasquez Moya must pay Zulia a sum of THREE MILLION US DOLLARS (USD 3,000,000.00) net, which in lempiras they move in 73,413,390. Moya argued at the time that he had reached a settlement agreement with the club and that he had only made a promise to renew, this being the reason that in January 2021, he said that “I find myself a free footballer, since they did not attend my interests and they ‘push’ me to extend my contract; For that and more reasons, I signed with 1 de Agosto”. What happened to Moya? The problem dates back to February 2020 when the player left the Rionegro Golden Eagles of Colombia at the request of coach Francesco Stifano who directed him in ZuliaHowever, while in the country there was an impasse and the transfer fell through due to economic issues, and at this time, Bryan He did not notify that he still had a one-year contract with the Venezuelan team. It was until July 2020 when the Angola August 1 announced his signing, reporting that “The beast” had rescinded contract with Zulia, however after the contract was made official, the Venezuelan club claimed before FIFA alleging that the footballer still had a contract with them for 12 months. At the end of 2021, the African team decided to dissociate itself from the Honduran team in order to avoid getting into legal trouble.