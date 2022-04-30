Scandal in Ecuador Selection by Byron Castillo, dart in networks to Colombia and Chile | National teams

The information that has circulated in recent days has had Ecuador “with the creeps”, and all due to an alleged poor registration of a soccer player who competed in the recent South American Qualifiers. The scandal involved the player Byron Castillo, from Ecuador’s Barcelona SC, for a recently disclosed identity document that questioned his nationality.

With regard to all the information that has circulated in recent days, the Ecuadorian National Team not only supported its player with some publications in which it included him, but also reminded those who were excited about the quota for Chile or Colombia, that They will be the ones who will go to the World Cup.

Well, according to experts, Ecuador’s participation is not at risk, but there are those who assure that Ecuador could incur sanctions in the event that it has incurred in an illegality with the registration of Castillo, who according to a Colombian civil registry was born in Tumaco (Nariño). . Another identity document also circulates in networks, in which the name of Byron David appears, indicating that he was born in Ecuador.

Blu Radio spoke with the Ecuadorian journalist Diego Arcos, who clarified the situation by reporting that the documents circulating belong to two different people, both brothers. One, Bayron Javier (born in Colombia in 1995) and who has already passed away, and another, the soccer player of the Ecuadorian national team: Byron David (born in Ecuador in 1998).

While he was speculating about the risk of Ecuador’s participation in the World Cup in Qatar and many were making accounts so that Chile or Colombia would attend instead, taking into account that Castillo played against Paraguay, Venezuela, Chile, Uruguay and Bolivia, and there is talk even losing points on the desktop, the official account of the ‘Tri’ has published a series of trills that sound like darts. The first for the red and the second for the tricolor.

“Stronger and more united than ever! Pervis Estupinan and Byron Castillo celebrate with clenched fists the historic triumph of the Tri in Chile. There is less and less to see our National Team at the Qatar 2022 World Cup!” message, and in the last hours he published a photograph of Alexander Dominguez with Luis Díaz: “With his head held high! That’s how #AlexanderDomínguez came out, like the figure of that match against Colombia at the Metropolitano de Barranquilla. Here he contains the ball against Luis Díaz’s attack. This is how we want to see the Tri in Qatar 2022! “.