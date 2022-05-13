scandal in England, Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo humiliated

The Premier League unveiled a list of eight names for the title of best player of the 2021-22 season on Friday. Two notable absences are already causing a lot of talk.

While the suspense is at its height for the title of champion of England between Liverpool and Manchester City as in the fight for European places and the race to maintain, the Premier League has just revealed the identity of the players preselected for the trophy best player of the season. Unsurprisingly, we find the Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah (consecrated in 2018) or the Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne (winner in 2020) but the absences of Cristiano Ronaldo and especially of Sadio Mané have something to challenge.

The Reds striker, winner of the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal this winter and author of another big season (15 goals and 2 assists in the Premier League), is the big one forgotten on this list. His future in the north of England is also a lot of talk at the moment. To a lesser extent, the absence of CR7 is quite surprising insofar as the statistics of the Portuguese international (18 goals and 3 assists in the Premier League this season) remain very flattering for a 37-year-old player. Admittedly little helped by the catastrophic season of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo has nevertheless been voted player of the month twice.

In this list of eight names, we find certain revelations of the 2021-22 financial year in the English championship, like Jarrod Bowen (West Ham) or Bukayo Saka (Arsenal). The other nominees for the title of best player of the season across the Channel are: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Totteham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) and Joao Cancelo (Manchester City). Last year, the Portuguese Rúben Dias (Manchester City) won this prestigious individual award. The winner is decided by a combination of public vote with that of Premier League team captains and that of a panel of experts.



