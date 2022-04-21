Scandal in Mexico: Tata Martino receives strong pressure from a figure for Qatar 2022

Tata Martino is challenged by a national team player to summon a figure to Qatar 2022



April 20, 2022 7:58 p.m.

Jesús Tecatito Corona is living his best sporting moment in Europe after leaving Porto and signing for Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla. The Mexican comes to sign a great game against the almost certain champion of La Liga, Real Madrid.

Corona assisted Erik Lamela in Sevilla’s second goal in last Sunday’s match. The Aztec player will be in Qatar 2022 with his team and in an interview for TUDN, he valued the sporting future of his country.

Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona showed his support for Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández. The Sevilla player stressed that he would like to see him return to the Mexican team for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tecatito stated that the hierarchy of Hernández could be good for the World Cup. Even though the attacker hasn’t been called up since 2019, Corona thinks his experience would pay positive dividends.

“Obviously a footballer like him (Chicharito) is very good. We’d like to have him because he’s the team’s top scorer, he has a lot of experience, he’s a good person. But calling him or not is no longer up to us.”assured.

While in relation to Gerardo Martino’s system, Tecatito stated that important advances have been made. Given this, he did not rule out seeing a team with a high level for Qatar 2022.

“We believe more and more in his performance. We have been criticized in recent games, but we believe in the performance that he transmits to us. We are going to arrive in the best way and we are going to show it”.

Chicharito has repeatedly reiterated his desire to return to the Tricolor. However, after not being part of Martino’s last calls, nor of the qualifiers, everything indicates that Rosario does not take him into consideration. Although Tata has assured that he does not have the doors completely closed.