Scandal in royalty: Princess Eugenie showed a secret tattoo by mistake

For four days, the streets of the United Kingdom were dyed in celebration to celebrate the Silver Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The seventy years of her reign summoned the entire royal family as well as English citizens, who were part of the various festive events organized especially for the date. Both the media and social networks were invaded by the fragments of the historical moment. However, the glamour, fashion and scandalous encounters were overshadowed by an unexpected sighting: the tattoo of the princess Eugenie.

London became the scene of one of the greatest events for the British crown and, consequently, it was the meeting point for the massive royal family. Princes, princesses, dukes, counts and countesses (as well as many other bearers of noble titles) paraded through the streets of the capital while wearing their best suits. It was even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who had not attended a similar event since leaving the crown and moving to the United States in 2020.

The motley and colorful group was placed in the center of the gaze of the public eye, which dedicated itself to carefully analyzing each of their movements. From the outfits to who and how they greeted were carefully observed, in an attempt to detect any slight slip or detail that could satisfy curiosity.

Among the many episodes that were commented on by the audience, perhaps one of the most striking was the unexpected revelation of Princess Eugenia. The daughter of Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, attended the Thanksgiving Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral along with her entire royal family to participate in the tribute to her grandmother.

Her presence quickly attracted attention as, for the occasion, she chose a garish orange dress with a high neck and below-the-knee skirt – the work of her favorite designer, Emilia Wickstead – and accompanied it with shoes and a bright orange hat. black. However, it was not his look that stood out but rather his hairstyle, which revealed a small tattoo.

The princess usually has her hair down but, on this occasion, she wore a semi-updo that showed part of her neck. In this way, she could see the circle or heart located behind one of her ears. Although this generated a slight level of bewilderment, she is not the first princess or member of the crown to show off her body modifications proudly.

The most remembered case is that of King George V, who occupied the throne from 1910 to 1936 and who had multiple tattoos. This was because he, being his second son, never thought that he was going to become president and lived a large part of his life as a member of the Royal Navy.

After the death of Alberto Víctor, his older brother, he was forced to abandon his profession and take command. He went down in history as one of the most beloved kings in the history of the United Kingdom, despite having a gigantic tiger tattooed on one arm and a red dragon on the other.