Scandal on Grey’s Anatomy over screenwriter’s web of lies

one of his best screenwriters pretended to have a cancer weird, having gone through a abortionto be a survivor of abuse of his brotherabout whose suicide he also lied.

After working for seven years in one of the most successful series of recent times, the screenwriter Elizabeth Finch declared in March that he would take a break from Grey’s Anatomya series to which he joined in 2014.

“As difficult as it is to take time off right now, I know it’s more important that I focus on my own family and my health,” she said in a statement, along with thanking the station. ABCDisney (owner of the latter) and the production company Shondaland for the support “in this very difficult moment”.

However, it now seems unlikely that Finch will return to his regular duties. Days before he spoke publicly, the media The Ankler He had detailed that the companies involved had initiated a process to investigate the veracity of the screenwriter’s diagnosis.

Specifically, “at least parts of the life history” were considered worthy of doubt.

The screenwriter requested a license to take a break, apparently already persecuted by the controversy.

At the beginning of May, one of the most scandalous cases of deception was uncovered. Hollywood remember. Magazine Vanity Fair published a two-part report that delves into the web of lies he spread during his time on the writing team of the popular medical series.

The name of finch reached the ears of the producers of gray’s anatomy for an article with his signature published by the magazine she.

In this she gave her testimony on having been diagnosed in 2012 with chondrosarcomaa rare type of bone cancer, and continue working on the series vampire diaries despite the ravages of the disease. “She was bald and was throwing up nonstop, but she was still alive,” she explained.

Surprised by his case, an executive of Shondaland recommended his hiring and he joined in the 11th season of the series starring Ellen Pompeo.

During his stay in the production, he took pains to specify his experience, which leaked into the series’ own history. The screenwriter’s diagnosis inspired one of the episodes, chapter seven of cycle 15 (Anybody have a map?, released in 2018), which addresses the almost zero life expectancy of a surgeon with chondrosarcoma.

Although she was very open in telling about her turbulence, with some regularity she wrote new articles in media such as The Hollywood Reporter Y she, never allowed her friends and family to accompany her to the hospital. Single Jennifer Becker, her friend and later wife, managed to penetrate that cloak of lies or half-truths.

One day, despite her resistance, he took her to the doctor for a check-up because she was in excruciating pain.

According to the version you gave Beyer a Vanity Fair, the doctor at no time spoke of cancer or that he only had one of his kidneys. That was the first clue that finally pushed her to corner finch.

“There was no cancer, no friend killed in pittsburghno life-saving abortion,” notes the magazine.

Subsequently, Beyer talked with Shonda Rhimes to alert her. The director was in the middle of the premiere of “Inventing Anna”.

“Stop allowing Finch to keep telling ‘his stories,’ because they are other survivors’ stories,” he said. Beyer a Rhimes.

After that message ABC analyzed starting an investigation against the screenwriter, but that process was paralyzed after the license that was taken in March.

In addition, the report details that the writer hired the services of Andrew Brettlera sought-after lawyer who has previously represented Prince Andrew and the actors Armie Hammer Y Chris Noth. That is the figure he chose to face the blows of a personal and professional disaster that has dismayed the industry.