Scandal on Grey’s Anatomy, the writer of the successful series pretended to have CANCER to get the job

Recently, hundreds of comments were generated by the fact that one of the writers of the successful series Grey’s Anatomy pretended to have cancer for a long time to get a job.

cheated production

Finch has written about 13 episodes of the Grey’s Anatomy series, of which “Sillent all the years” and “Anybody have a map?” stand out, which follow the story of Catherine Fox, the urologist who is diagnosed with the same supposed cancer that the screenwriter had overcome in real life.

He even decided to accept all kinds of care and special treatment due to his supposed physical condition, specifically with one of the most complicated diseases in the world; he also left the shoots without notifying the production.

The success of the series

Let us remember that the longest-running medical series of all time on television in the United States, Grey’s Anatomy, premiered its 18th season in the neighboring country, however, the beloved show had not even reached the screens of Latin America, but there is no deadline that it is not fulfilled and the Sony channel has already revealed that it will be released very soon through its signal.

It is to be remembered that the return of season 17 caused a lot of expectation in the fans, because among other things, the Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital was immersed in the health crisis due to covid-19, and the protagonist Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo) suffered the disease that brought her to the brink of death, which led her to hallucinate and thereby bring back endearing characters like her late husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George O’Malley (TR Knight).

