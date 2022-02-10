Scandal on the track at the Olympics, a scientist manipulated the ice: It’s corruption

2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

A real scandal broke out at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. A scientist manipulated the ice before the competitions, very heavy accusations: “This is corruption”.

There Sweden shouts to the scandal at Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The accusation by Nils van der Poel after the gold medal won in the 5000 meters of speed skating it is really heavy. The new Olympic champion has in fact lashed out like a fury against the Dutch team. Van der Poel accused the Orange team of manipulating the ice before the competition.

The Swede points the finger at the pressure that the entire Netherlands national team, with the great active participation of the sports scientist, Sander van Ginkel, would have done against Mark Messer, or the one who manages everything related to the ice in the skating rink. The goal of the Netherlands is to be able to get a very hard track, the favorite of all Orange athletes. “I mean that I have the utmost respect for Dutch skaters – thundered Van der Poel – but we must discuss fair play in our sport as well this is anything but fair play, this is corruption. ”

The sample does not explain how no one realizes that Van Ginkel’s practice is totally incorrect: “Unethical methods of reaping benefits – keep it going – I don’t understand how the Dutch federation can let this happen and I don’t understand why they want the world to know “. In fact, the statements by the Dutch press themselves are known that explain exactly what Van Ginkel does before the Dutch athletes go to the track to run. Indeed, once on the track, the scientist he takes a thermometer from his bag and warms the floor like a nurse.

Every day the mercury has decreased slightly, which leads to better conditions for the Dutch. “The colder the ice, the harder it gets – they had declared – They are used to sliding and taking it with them in their stretches. I try to create the most favorable conditions possible for our athletes “. For this reason Van der Poel is furious: “This is the biggest scandal in our sport – He says – We have had cases of doping, and this is no less serious. They have a person whose job it is to measure the conditions of the ice and put pressure on employees to change it for their benefit “.

Van der Poel hopes that in the 10,000 on Friday there will be the necessary conditions to run as equals: “It will be hard to beat me and if nothing strange happens I’ll have a good time – he added – I don’t think the ice conditions will decide the competition, I have a lot of faith in the organization to make things fair for everyone. ”