Scandal! She is the actress who would start a relationship with billionaire Elon Musk

California, United States.- After the billionaire Elon Musk separates from Grimesthe mother of his son X Æ A-12in September 2021, he would have started a new relationship with a 27-year-old actress.

In accordance with Daily Mailthe new owner of the heart of the technology entrepreneur would be the Australian actress Natasha Bassettwho is 23 years younger than the owner of Tesla and SpaceX.

The same media captured the couple descending from Musk’s private jet, in The Angels, California some days ago.

In the image, Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett descended from the billionaire’s private jet in LA, California

On the other hand, the medium HollywoodLife pointed out that the relationship that Bassett and Musk would just start would be exclusive, so it is likely that in the future they will formalize something else; This was stated by a source close to the billionaire.

They have been dating for several months and are in a monogamous relationship at the moment,” the source claimed.

For her part, Natasha Bassett, who is 27 years old, has already participated in various productions ranging from series to movies, such as Bird! caesar starring George Clooney and Scarlett Johansson in 2016.

Bassett also played Britney Spears on the biopic from lifetimes produced in 2017, Britney Ever After.

Bassett’s next big role will be seen in the biopic of Elvis Presleyin which he will play dixie lockethe first girlfriend of ‘The King of Rock and Roll‘.

