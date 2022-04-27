Scandal! The Ecuadorian team can be left out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup due to a serious mistake
2022-04-27
Tremendous scandal! The Ecuador national team was one of those classified Qatar World Cup 2022 after the South American tie, but now runs the risk of staying out of the contest.
What is the reason? Then Ecuador might not go to world Cup that will begin in November due to the poor inclusion of a footballer, it is about Byron Castillo, that belongs to the Barcelona Sporting Club of the Series A of Ecuador.
See: This is how the groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup were
the defender Byron Castilloafter a long trial, it was confirmed that he really is Colombian and not Ecuadorian, since he was born in Tumaco, Nariño.
This means a serious problem for the selection of Ecuadorsince you used Byron Castillo in eight games of the South American Qualifiers.
Castillo was present at the matches of Ecuador against Paraguay, Venezuela, Chile, Uruguay and Bolivia. However, the Ecuadorian team would be faced with the possibility of claiming that the winger has lived in the country for more than five years and nationalize him.
It should be noted that this inconvenience began when a Paraguayan media outlet, called “Sin Fault”, after the 2-0 defeat as a visitor, accused the team led by Alfaro of having used a Colombian player among their national teams, disseminating the birth certificate of Byron Castillo which supposedly verified it.
In addition: This was the table of the South American qualifying round
Given this, the Civil Registry of Guayaquil denied the version of the Paraguayan site and confirmed that Byron It is Ecuador.
Ecuador was placed in Group A of the 2022 World Cup where they will face Qatar, Senegal and the Netherlands.
Which team would go to the World Cup instead of Ecuador?
In the event that Conmebol and FIFA take away the points obtained from Ecuador and award them to those selected in what was present Byron Castillo, Chili It would be the biggest beneficiary, since it would get into fourth place in the South American qualifying table with 24 points.
On the other hand, in Colombiaa team that finished sixth in the tie, are excited that Ecuador take away the quota, Peru goes to world directly and they play the playoff against the winner of Asia.