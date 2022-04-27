Scandal! The Ecuadorian team can be left out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup due to a serious mistake

2022-04-27

Tremendous scandal! The Ecuador national team was one of those classified Qatar World Cup 2022 after the South American tie, but now runs the risk of staying out of the contest.

What is the reason? Then Ecuador might not go to world Cup that will begin in November due to the poor inclusion of a footballer, it is about Byron Castillo, that belongs to the Barcelona Sporting Club of the Series A of Ecuador.

the defender Byron Castilloafter a long trial, it was confirmed that he really is Colombian and not Ecuadorian, since he was born in Tumaco, Nariño.

This means a serious problem for the selection of Ecuadorsince you used Byron Castillo in eight games of the South American Qualifiers.

Castillo was present at the matches of Ecuador against Paraguay, Venezuela, Chile, Uruguay and Bolivia. However, the Ecuadorian team would be faced with the possibility of claiming that the winger has lived in the country for more than five years and nationalize him.