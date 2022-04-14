Scandal! They accuse the governor of California of interfering in favor of Activision

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The main lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard, filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) after concluding investigations that confirmed cases of abuse and harassment, could collapse as it has suffered a very strong blow. The foregoing after it was confirmed that the 2 most important lawyers in the case no longer work on it, but their departure generated a scandal at the government level.

They point to the California government for lobbying in favor of Activision-Blizzard

According to information from Jason Schreier, a journalist for Bloomberg, Melanie Proctor, attorney and deputy chief counsel for the DFEH, submitted her resignation in protest at the dismissal of her boss, attorney Janette Wipper, Chief Counsel of the same department, pointing out that she was removed from her position by untimely order of the governor of California, Gavin Newson. According to the details of this new scandal in the recent history of Activision-Blizzard, the dismissal of Janette Wipper took place a couple of weeks ago and last night, Melanie Proctor did the same by assuring that the California government is interfering in the case against the video game company.

NEW: In an explosive allegation, one of the lawyers behind the Activision Blizzard discrimination suit says California Governor Gavin Newsom is interfering to support Activision and that he abruptly fired her boss. She is resigning in protest. Full scoop: https://t.co/QJdmPj9wJc — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 13, 2022

In this regard, Melanie Proctor stated that in recent weeks, the California Government Office required reports on the lawsuit against Activision-Blizzard and the future strategy. However, as the trial progressed, Governor Newsom’s representatives began to interfere with the DFEH team and it is claimed that they acted to favor the company’s lawyers.

The lawsuit against Activision lost its 2 main lawyers

Likewise, the lawyer pointed out that Janette Wiper, as a DFEH counselor, tried to defend the autonomy of the department, but the pressure from the California government was such that she chose to step aside, although it is mentioned that she is analyzing her legal options to proceed for what is convenient for you.

On the other hand, the California Government Office sent a statement in which it categorically denies any interference or conflict of interest in the Activision-Blizzard case.

These events take place in the midst of moments of tension because in addition to new lawsuits for abuse and harassment, Activision-Blizzard and its directors are under scrutiny for alleged stock fraud and it was recently confirmed that the United States Federal Trade Commission (FTC ) will take into account the labor perspective to approve or cancel the purchase by Microsoft, something that was achieved thanks to a letter sent by Senators so that the matter was not set aside in favor of commercial interest.

