Scandal: While Johnny Depp is preparing a concert in NY, Amber Heard uses a false identity in Spain

New York, USA.- Several months have passed since Johnny Depp won the media trial against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heardan event that led him to return to the entertainment industry and thereby cleanse his reputation as the aforementioned accused him of having physically, psychologically and even sexually assaulted her, giving rise to him filing a lawsuit for defamation.

Although the event seems to have a twist in favor of the actor, the controversy has not left him alone. However, he seems to ignore it and focus on the projects that he has in his sights; one of them is a tour of the United States alongside the guitarist jeff beck With which he recently released a record material, a project that he will present in New York where a concert was announced, thus being the first to be offered in the ‘Big Apple’ after the conflict with his wife, although both started with a tour in September in Texas.

The protagonist of the series Pirates of the Caribhey the legendary guitarist announced that he will be the October 14 and 15 when they show up at The Paramount, located in Huntington, Long Island and fans immediately ran for tickets, which are one step away from declaring themselves as ‘sold out’. If it runs out, the 59-year-old actor would be delighting a total of 1,573 people who receive the aforementioned venue.

Johnny Depp prepares concerts in the US

Incognito

While Johnny Depp’s career is on the rise after the problem with his ex-partner, the actress who co-starred in the film Aquaman has been seen in the company of his daughter on vacation in Spaina country that he would have entered incognito to mislead the media, as it should be remembered, had declared himself one step away from bankruptcy, which is why he has not covered the recourse to pay the actor and neither his lawyers, whom he also He owes them a large sum.

Spanish media reported that Heard, her daughter Oonagh Paige and the actress’s girlfriend Bianca Buttysettled in the town of Costix where they relax from the attention of the media, a place where the ex-girlfriend of Elon Musk came using the name of ‘Martha Jane Cannary’. In this place located in MajorcaAmber chose to rent a house that in the past belonged to María Antonia Munar, a politician who is currently in jail as she was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the crime of corruption.

Amber Heard uses a false identity while on vacation in Spain.

It is precisely in that place where paparazzi have seen the actress, her sentimental partner and the minor enjoy a quiet life, as they go to the park and stores to buy groceries without attracting so much attention from residents, something that Internet users have highlighted, perhaps due to Heard’s lack of identity or simply because it was shown that her ex-husband is more besieged than she is.

Source: Tribune