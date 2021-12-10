Scandals, doping and TV needs: boxing, weights and pentathlon excluded from the 2028 Olympics. Surfing, skateboarding and climbing enter

Out boxing inside the skateboard. That’s like saying goodbye to Muhammad Ali, Frazier, Foreman, Klitschko, Joshua (the list of Olympians who have made the history of this sport is long) to make room for the pirouettes of American teenagers or Japanese. And then again: nothing more weightlifting and modern pentathlon, in their place there will be surf And climbing. The Olympics change: with an epochal decision, the That is announced the program of the Games of Los Angeles 2028. From 2020 the host country has the possibility to choose five “additional disciplines“, In fact a Tokyo there were baseball, karate, skateboarding, surfing and climbing, in Paris 2024 there will also be there breakdance. But now something different is happening: the last three newcomers enter the program official, are promoted to the rank of Olympic sports to all intents and purposes (with an important economic impact as well, given that the respective Federations will participate in the division of revenues). At the expense, however, are three secular disciplines, which among other things have often given great satisfaction toItaly (for our medal table this turning point is a disaster).

Boxing, weightlifting and pentathlon are excluded for different reasons. In the first two cases, they pay the scandals who have been shaking international Federations for years: the president Thomas Bach it is no coincidence that he defined them as “problem children”. The Aiba (International Boxing Association) has long been in the sights of the That is, which in Tokyo had deprived her of organizing tournaments after the corruption of the verdicts in Rio 2016 and the suspension of several judges; without forgetting the role of the controversial Gafur Rakhimov, Uzbek tycoon former president of the Federation, on whom accusations of traffic from heroin. For weight lifting, on the other hand, the fault lies above all in the repeated cases of doping, which for a whole decade would have been covered by world leaders. The Federations had already received several warnings, in the end the IOC got bored and got them throw out. The decision is not final, but now the plan has been overturned: if before it was the IOC who threatened, now they will have to be the ones to demonstrate by 2023 to have solved the various ethical and financial problems, to hope to be present a Los Angeles (Paris 2024 is not in question). And even football is risking, if Fifa di Gianni Infantino the biennial world championship will really start, against which the IOC has already lined up.

However, the problem cannot be just transparency or politics, and this is demonstrated by the case of pentathlon. The bad episode of violence on a horse by a German athlete in Tokyo is just the pretext. Present at the Games since 1912, it risks getting out of it mainly because one of the five disciplines that make up this multi-event sport, horse riding (in addition to shooting, fencing, swimming and cross-country running), is considered not very sustainable and televised by the organization of the Games. Now the leaders would like to replace it with the cycling, but this has sparked the reaction of athletes and enthusiasts, so with the bike instead of the horse it would no longer be pentathlon.

The point is not what will become of the pentathlon, whether boxing and weights make it to Los Angeles or not. Not only that at least. The question is where are i going Games Olympic, and sport in general. It is not the first time that the IOC takes one decision of the genre, sacrificing tradition in the name of the show or other external evaluations: it happened for example with the 50 kilometers of walking, canceled because it is long and boring and replaced with an unlikely mixed event. Sport in an identity crisis, which it fears of back off in the younger market segments, he pursues the you listen televisions, social networks and the new generations, opening up to ever faster disciplines and spectacular but it risks being distorted: today I am there breakdance and it skateboard, tomorrow could be e-sports, video games. It is a speech that we have heard very often for the ball (the madness of the Superalloy) and does not even spare i five circles. Time passes, the sport changes and so do the sports Olympic Games. As long as they will remain so.

Twitter: @lVendemiale