Scandals lacerated many of Abinader’s executions

Santo Domingo, DR.

The first two years of the government of President Luis Abinader served as the setting for the outbreak of successive media scandals and criticism from the opposition that lacerated, in large part, the executions undertaken by the president.

Abinader was sworn in on August 16, 2020 in the midst of a global economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a scenario that later worsened when the war between Russia and Ukraine broke out on February 24 of this year.

The Dominican Republic was experiencing difficult times in full expansion of the virus. Amid the state of emergency, the country’s economic growth fell from 5.1% in 2019 to minus zero. By then there were 1,400 deaths and 85 thousand infections.

The new head of state, who is recognized for his good handling of the health crisis, was forced to immediately increase the health budget to RD$66 billion in his first four months and continued social programs allocating 100 billion pesos to the affected sectors.

His government sponsored a national plan for the detection, isolation, tracking and treatment of infections, as well as guaranteeing the population access to vaccines against the virus, which was recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), which invited him in May to the World Health Summit held in Geneva, Switzerland, to present his successful management.

Abinader had also presented on Monday, August 26, ten days after taking office, a plan to relaunch tourism, to recover the sector with the influx of visitors, which was considered by opponents hasty and risky. Last May, the World Tourism Organization (WTO) recognized the country for the “exemplary” tourism recovery.







The corruption

Transparency and the fight against corruption was one of the issues on which President Abinader placed the greatest emphasis in his inaugural speech before the National Assembly. It was his flagship for the victory in the elections of July 5, 2020, accompanying the slogan of ‘Government of Change.

But, paradoxically, along with the scandals generated by the persecution and arrest of high-ranking former civil and military officials of his predecessor Danilo Medina, this issue also brought countless noises to Abinader’s administration during his first 24 months.

“The corruption of the past will not be allowed to go unpunished. Whoever stole money from the people must necessarily pay in court for his acts, ”said the president after announcing the appointment of an independent Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General.

This warning was extended to new officials. “I will not tolerate any act of indelicacy, much less corruption. Whoever makes a mistake with the people’s money will be immediately dismissed and brought to justice, “he sentenced.

As a premonition from the beginning of the government, Abinader has been forced to face this challenge and successively replace ministers and deputy ministers, general directors, administrators and a trail of middle officials linked to complaints of illegal acts.

Associated with these government shortcomings is the recent resignation of the Minister of the Presidency, Lisandro Macarrulla, and the replacement of the influential Minister of Education, and now Minister Without Portfolio, Roberto Fulcar, who even went to the Chamber of Accounts and the Attorney General’s Office, trying to to clarify your situation.







a little back

President Abinader himself, who at times appears to be riding alone with the government in tow, has promoted imperative decisions that degenerated into unexpected noisy episodes, which he had to back down.

The following cases were symptomatic: Comprehensive Tax Reform placed on the agenda together with the 12 reforms proposed to the national leadership in his speech on August 18, on the occasion of the first year of his government. The uproar was of such magnitude that the president gave another speech on October 27 to announce to the country: “There is no reform.”

A similar case would occur with the reform to the Constitution, to grant independence to the Public Ministry, which even motivated the withdrawal of the opposition parties from the discussions in the Economic and Social Council (CES), under the suspicion of other ulterior motives when the know the National Revisory Assembly.

The new storm would be reserved for the speech of January 30 of this year, when President Abinader announced the submission to Congress of a Trust Law for the Punta Catalina thermoelectric plant. All demons were unleashed and the president had no choice but to withdraw the project.

Another major noise resounded in the country with the Zero Rate Law, to import products from the basic family basket free of tariffs, with the aim of facing inflation that was around 8.5%. After multiple debates and agreements, the project was approved on April 26, but the expected temporary results are still awaited.

In this management, the Law of Extinction of Domains was also approved in Congress, in the midst of skirmishes, but the drums of war around the Penal Code and its three grounds on abortion, which has been in Congress for more than two decades, are reverberating. amid all kinds of opposition, as well as the promise of approval from President Abinader and senators and deputies.

In addition, in these first two years, the government was affected by a scandal with the diversion of funds from the Supérate card, for which several people are imprisoned. This administration has also been punctuated by all sorts of sectoral protests in the midst of the crisis.

The closest example of this last observation is the widespread claim of millions of users of the electricity service at the end of last month, which caused the resignation of the Superintendent of Electricity, Rafael Velazco, and that the president annulled the increases in the electricity bill. .

The situation heated up when the irrational wage increases ordered by the Superintendence and the Electricity Distribution Companies came to the fore, while staggered increases in the rate and a prolonged round of blackouts were applied to Dominicans.

It is also worth mentioning the generalized concerns in another important area, referring to the growing insecurity existing in the country during this period. This has caused people to fear crimes, robberies and assaults that occur at any time and place, while the authorities promote sectoral plans, mixed patrols and a police reform that has entered the primary phase of educating officers.







The achievements

In the first two years of government, President Abinader has displayed the success of his economic policy, oriented mainly towards macroeconomic stability, recovery of the tourism sector, free zones, job creation and support for social programs, and micro, small and medium-sized companies.

According to the latest report from the Central Bank, the growth projections for the Dominican Republic in relation to the other Latin American countries stand at 5.0%, surpassed only by Panama, 7.6%, and Colombia, 5.5%. It also maintains that due to its good performance, in the period January-May of this year its growth was 5.6%.

International reserves have strengthened, exceeding US$14.4 billion, above the metrics recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Regarding indebtedness, President Abinader himself assured last Wednesday during a recognition given by the National Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores), that last June it was 62% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which was the same as August 2020. “Despite inflation we have maintained the same in the Dominican Republic,” he said.

In the case of tourism, due to its recovery, this sector contributed 34% to the country’s economic growth. The Governor of the Central Bank, Héctor Valdez Albizu, who was confirmed in his position by President Abinader, this remarkable performance responds to the arrival of 3,547,143 travelers in January-June, an increase of 1,649,500 passengers (86.9%), compared to the same period from last year.

The government also initiated large projects and other infrastructure works that are underway, carried out extensive work days and tours throughout the country, met with personalities and numerous community promises, which some political sectors, including its own Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) ), associate with a virtual search for presidential re-election

The Abinader government has been recognized for its international policy regarding the situation in Haiti. In the speech he gave before the General Assembly of the United Nations on September 22 of last year, where he called on the international community not to abandon that country in the midst of the insecure situation in which it finds itself, the head of state has also warned in his accountability speech on February 27, that the Dominican Republic will not bear Haiti, and defended the construction of the border wall.

Tomorrow, President Abinader will speak to the country again to evaluate his administration in these first two years. On this occasion he will deliver his speech from the esplanade of the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration, in Santiago, in the midst of expectations due to the crisis. The main lights and shadows of him are there, for everyone to see.

Conflicts in PRM.

The PRM was another point of conflict generation in these first two years of the Abinader government. The protests for their militants’ jobs became a pressure cooker from the beginning, as well as the acts of indiscipline of high-ranking leaders and congressmen, some of whom were involved in drug trafficking issues.