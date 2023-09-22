‘Scanner’ of the week: from the arrival of Novo Nordisk in Madrid to the Eboleris round

Novo Nordisk’s landing in Madrid has been the focus of attention for the past seven days. The Danish pharmaceutical company has announced that it will create a technology and digital center in Madrid from which it will host the rest of its global activities. In addition, Aboleris Pharma has secured EUR 27.3 million from a financing round led by Caixa Capital Risk. Other notable news is the EMA approval of the drug Almirol for atopic dermatitis; Vertex expands range of cystic fibrosis treatments for the drug; Abbott’s acquisition of Bigfoot Biomedical; and the launch of the first drug for chronic insomnia from Idorsia in Spain.

monday

abbot

The US company will acquire Bigfoot Biomedical during the third quarter of 2023.

Bayer

Pharmaceutical multinational CEO Bill Anderson plans to cut management positions in a bid to speed up decision making at the German group.

sadness

The Spanish hospital group has added Matchana as a new technology partner.

Tuesday

almiral

The Catalan pharmaceutical company has received approval from the EMA to market its drug for atopic dermatitis.

rovi

The Spanish pharmaceutical company plans to launch its drug for schizophrenia in the United States during the second half of 2024.

DENTAL ASISA

Asisa Group Dental Network has announced the opening of a new location in the province of Málaga.

Wednesday

iberia line

The international group has inaugurated a new production plant in the city of Torrija (Guadalajara) for 39.1 million euros.

pinnacle

Vertex has expanded its drug range to tackle Cystic Fibrosis.

Thursday

Clinic Developers

Healthcare professionals predict access to business company break-even this year.

Novo Nordisk

The Danish pharmaceutical company will create a technology center in Madrid from where it will organize its global operations.

Roche

The Spanish executive authorizes financing of Roche’s drug to combat neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Aboleris Pharma

The Belgian biopharmaceutical company has secured €27.3 million in a Series A financing round led by Criteria Bio Ventures.

Friday

Idorsia

Swiss company launches first drug for chronic insomnia in Spain.

sadness

Hospital group promotes creation of a network of clinical trial units