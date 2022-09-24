Scanners, the legendary film by David Cronenberg, will be an HBO series

After almost a decade inactive, David Cronenberg was back in the spotlight: the filmmaker premiered this 2022 his new film, crimes of the future and has just received the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival. Now, HBO He wanted to join the return to the spotlight of the Canadian preparing a series about one of his first big hits, Scanners.

Tape scanners of 1981 supposed the definitive consecration of Cronenberg in the cinematographic panorama. Starring Michael Ironside and Stephen Lack, it tells the story of a world in which some people called scanners have incredible mental powers. A company wants to get hold of them for its own benefit, which leads to a disturbing chase with hints of terror, in the purest Cronenberg style.

As reported DeadlinesHBO managed to acquire the rights to produce a remake in series format. William Bridges screenwriter of BlackMirror, will be in charge of the scripts of a project that will be directed by Yann Demange (Lovecraft County). this time the plot will focus on two women who live on the fringes of society and who are persecuted by agents with unimaginable powers. Both will have to learn to work together if they want to end a great conspiracy determined to subdue them.

Despite the changes in his narrative, the source assures that the series will be set in the same world born from Cronenberg’s mind. In addition, the director will act as a producer to supervise the respect for the original material. For now, yes, it is unknown who will be part of the cast or when the premiere date of the new will be set. Scanners.

What is Crimes of the Future, David Cronenberg’s latest film, about?

At the center of the macabre story is Viggo Mortensen as Saúl Tender, a subject who goes through these organ changes and who lives with Caprice (Lea Seydoux), a performer. This duo presents their body art show in a nightclub, where Caprice opens Saúl’s body with a remote device and extracts, with remotely controlled tweezers, the unknown and unpublished organs or tumors that appear on him. Crimes of the Future proposes an environment completely invented by the precise cinematographic eye of Cronenberg, in a film that revives in its lighting and some of its development the best atmospheres of film noir in a dystopian key.