Scaramucci: Bitcoin can reach $ 100,000 by the end of the year

It is still possible that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) can hit the $ 100,000 mark before the end of the year, according to Anthony Scaramucci – founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital.

What happened

During an interview with Cointelegraph, Scaramucci reiterated his target price, citing the “limited and fixed” supply of Bitcoin and the growing exponential monthly demand.

“The way I see it, I expect a price increase, so we will stick to the target price of $ 100,000,” said Scaramucci.

The entrepreneur is convinced that Bitcoin is growing faster than Google – a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) – Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) e Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin will reach one billion users by 2025: “this is a technology and a product of the future, and the future will come faster than people expect,” he told Cointelegraph.

Because it is important

Scaramucci said SkyBridge likely has $ 650-700 million worth of Bitcoin in its product portfolio.

In January, SkyBridge launched its Bitcoin Fund LP to offer wealthy investors an investment vehicle for exposure to the world’s leading cryptocurrency.

The following month Scaramucci had made the forecast of $ 100,000 for BTC, which he believes will be realized by the end of the year.

According to Scaramucci, Bitcoin could trade as Amazon did between 1997 and 2000, with BTC “getting bigger to become the main predator in cryptocurrencies”.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 0.66% daily to $ 46,825.58.