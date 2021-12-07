scarcity of chips even in 2022, for Samsung – Nerd4.life

According to Samsung, the semiconductor crisis which is plaguing the manufacturing of numerous electronics products, including also PS5, Xbox Series X, GPU, smartphone and tablet, will also continue in 2022. This is yet another market player to confirm unfortunately not very optimistic estimates on the availability of chips in the coming months.

TM Roh, the president of the Mobile division, said in a meeting with shareholders that he discussed chip procurement issues with more than 30 partners around the world during the month of November, which allowed the company to estimate that the Semiconductor shortages will at least continue until the second half of 2022. Samsung says it has taken countermeasures to the problem by making annual agreements with chip foundries to ensure chip production capacity and increasing the maximum amount of stock accumulated.

PS5 and Xbox Series X production was also affected by the semiconductor crisis

In any case, this means that even in the first half of next year it will be difficult to find Samsung devices, as well as any other electronic device, including PS5, Xbox Series X and GPU, as we are talking about essential components for a wide range of products.

Samsung’s estimate partially aligns with those of Intel, Toshiba and Nvidia, as well as that of Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, that the market will begin to see the first signs of recovery in the second half of 2022, when the new plants of semiconductor manufacturing will be fully operational.