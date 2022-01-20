Scare Roma, then 3-1 to Lecce in comeback: Mou, in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup there is Inter at San Siro | First page

Continue, with thrill, the journey of Rome in Italian Cup: at 21 The Giallorossi come back and they defeat by 3-1 at the Olympic Stadium on Lecce, which occupies the top positions in the Serie B championship in round of 16 of the national cup, thanks to the goals of Kumbulla, Abraham and Shomurodov, who recover the Apulian advantage signed by the former Calabresi. Josè’s team Mourinho, fresh from the measured success in the league against Cagliari, is second in the golden register of the competition, with 9 victories, the last of which in 2008. Marco’s Salentini Barons instead they came from the victory with Pordenone in the last round of Serie B, but have never reached the quarter-finals of the competition, even if they are in full battle for promotion to Serie A Now Mou will face Inter in the quarter-finals, returning to San Siro.

THE CHRONICLE – The goal of the former Roma Calabresi, son of a well-known actor of the Giallorossi faith, immediately freezes the Olimpico: he realizes with head on corner action, the referee first cancels for an offside by Garigiulo and then, corrected by VAR, assign the network. Abraham immediately touches equal, neutralized by Gabriel. L’1-1 comes shortly after, with the winning turn of Kumbulla, always on a corner. At the beginning of the second half inside Zaniolo, which immediately hits the pole; the doubling comes shortly after thanks to Tammy Abraham, before red a Gargiulo for double yellow, and the trio of Shomurodov, on a splendid assist from Mkhitaryan.