Scarf, review – Nerd4.life

What does it mean to be a hero? It is not an easy question to answer, despite the deep sedimentation of its conceptualization in our culture, the result of many revisions over the centuries. More precisely: how is a hero defined in an ambiguous ethical and moral situation? How do you distinguish him from a villain? Doing incredible feats while serving an oppressive power still make you heroes? Probably for that power, yes, which will tend to celebrate everything that preserves it as such, but for the others? These and other questions are, or would like to be, the thematic focus of the game you are about to read about review: Scarf.

Gameplay Some Scarf scenarios are really beautiful We started talking about Scarf at the end of August 2018. The Uprising Studios game immediately struck for the visual style and for the invention of the scarf around the neck of the protagonist, a blue anthropomorphic being, who reminded many without too many mysteries Journey, you want also due to the desert setting of some scenarios. Since then a lot of water has passed under the bridges, many had even given up the game for dead, but in the end it really came out. The gameplay begins with the birth of the protagonist who immediately makes the acquaintance of the scarf. The latter is not an inanimate object, but a sentient being in the shape of a dragon, part of a larger and more powerful entity, trapped by some rebellious servants, who have created their own worlds using its energy. Our goal is to enter these parallel universes and seek their creators, to suck their souls, so that we can open the portal of the entity and restore in a sense the original balance. All this translates into aadventure consisting of only three major levels, in which we have to jump between platforms and solve some puzzles to reach our goal. During our wanderings, we will also be able to find some memories, which will give us access to what is the true story behind our mission, actually quite clear right away, considering the aggressiveness of the scarf. These memories are theoretically hidden. We say theoretically because in reality they are easily identifiable, thanks to real signs placed in front of the places where they are kept. For example, we found all nine of them (three in each world), in the first game. For the rest in the levels there are other collectibles to find: drawings, also very easy to identify, and toys, less visible because they are very small.

Limits Are we the good guys or the bad guys? The problem main thing about Scarf is that it’s all here, in the sense that it is solved in a linear sequence of really simple jumps and puzzles that, in most cases, only require you to take the only action available to move forward, without offering great motivation to deepening of the scenario. Theoretically, the fulcrum of the gameplay should be the scarf itself, thanks to the powers it gives to the protagonist: a double jump, the ability to glide, that of launching using it as a sling and that of clinging to holds (like grappling hook). The trouble is that they are almost all under exploited and the level design does not do much to make them stand out in a creative or original way. It goes better with spheres that raise the water around the hero, which at least offer an interesting scenic effect, but even in these cases just follow the one that is the only way available from time to time to avoid problems. Considering that Scarf is not fought and that the platform adventure part offers a very poor challenge, you will understand how the game struggles to arouse interest, apart from its visual style, which we will talk about shortly. Everything appears too obvious and direct. The only ones relevant sections, at least because they require a minimum of exploration, are the open ones, that is, large areas where you have to go around to retrieve embroideries of the scarf to be used to unlock passages, otherwise inaccessible. Scarf’s puzzles are super easy, even when they don’t seem like it Even in these cases the puzzles are very simple (press the plate with the block placed one meter away, move a giant flower to create a platform, lower or raise the water of two pools using two levers and things like that) , but at least you have to make an effort to identify the embroideries. There are very few variations on the theme. Each level has its own characteristics that should give you more specific difficulties. For example, in one there are strong winds to be exploited with the hang glider, while in another there are animals that are frightened or attracted by collecting objects and so on. Unfortunately, these features are also underused, due to a level flat design, that if at times he seems to forget them or that he is simply not interested in giving them space. So they are used in the most basic way possible and end up becoming a dead letter in a short time. To say: we arrive at the end of one of the worlds in a room full of rays that create a barrier around one of the beings from which we have to suck the soul. On the surface it seems a very intricate situation, but in reality we soon discover that it is enough to reach the four levers connected to the spokes to solve everything.

Artistic direction What will these ancient and silent places hide? Anything. As mentioned, Scarf’s strength, probably the only one, is certainly his visual style. Or, at least, it should be. In fact, the developers went to great lengths to make it evocative, taking us through vast natural landscapes (a kind of large island, a desert world and a more lush one) full of ruined temples and silence. At least from a scenographic point of view Scarf works, even if it has a decidedly derivative imagery, which immediately brings to mind the aforementioned Journey and other titles that have made similar choices. Some passages are however really beautiful, despite the polygonal minimalism, and offer interesting visual compositions, made of vast, ancient and motionless environments, which seem to hide who knows what mysteries. Their only problem is that they don’t tie much with the underlying theme of the game, resulting a little alien to what is the story being told (actually really thin). The powers of the scarf are under exploited In other words, they are made to be beautiful, but they do not have a great weight on the narration, limiting themselves to a generically evocative function of referring to certain atmospheres, sought after regardless of everything. They do their duty, they also like them, but they leave the time they find. The music they go in the same direction, even if they are more pregnant and present, in their basic discretion. In general, artistic work makes sense in itself and works as a whole. Let’s say that each level is a kind of large painting that can be admired independently, as long as you forget its function. Whether this is good or bad depends very much on how the whole experience is interpreted.