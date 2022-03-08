SCARIOLO: VENICE IS IN THE BEST MOMENT OF THE SEASON – BOLOGNABASKET

Bologna, 08 March –

Umana Reyer Venezia vs Virtus Segafredo Bologna. Two-ball tomorrow, Wednesday 09 March, at 20.00 Palasport Taliercio (Venice).

Live Sky Sport, Eleven Sports and Radio Nettuno Bologna Uno.

Referees: MIGUEL ANGEL PEREZ, UROS NIKOLIC, SEFFI SHEMMESH.

Coach Scariolo’s statements on the eve of the match against Venice: “We face a team that has substantially improved their roster with additions of great experience and talent such as Theodore, Morgan and with the full recovery of Bramos. They are in their best moment of the season and they are winning great games. We also know it’s hard to beat the same team four consecutive times, but that’s our goal. We will arrive prepared for a tough challenge, to play against the zone defense, to fight off the rebound, to pay attention to the defensive transition trying to impose our pace and playing the best possible game. As always we have players out and others available, we are still working to reach the final roster and we will need 2-3 weeks at full capacity, touching down. It is an intense moment of the season but at the same time we have to compete and we are excited to enter the last part of the regular season with so many goals and goals to reach in front of us. “