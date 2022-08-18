Scarlet Spider confirmed to be in the movie

After the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, STony was quick to confirm that the animated film would have two sequels that would expand what is known as the Spiderverse. We were all excited to see what versions of Spider-Man we would see in Across the Spider-Verse in addition to those of its predecessor. And it is that today it has been revealed that she will also have Ben Reilly, also known as Scarlet Spider.

All of this has come from the leak of a board game in which we have a new look at the film. These images have left a glimpse of Scarlet Spider in action along with the rest of the alternative versions of Spider-Man in Across the Spider-Verse. In this way, Ben will thus join Miles and his company in their battle across the universe against the evil The Spot.

Ben Reilly joins Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Miguel O’Hara and the rest of the Spider-Verse

For those who don’t know exactly who this version of Spider-Man is, Ben Reilly is a clone of Peter Parker created by Professor Miles Warren with all of Peter’s memories. Although at first he thought he was the original Peter, the clone soon realized that he was just a clone, so instead of trying to take Peter’s place, he decides to forge his own story by taking the name Peter. Ben Reily. Ben for Uncle Ben and Reilly for Aunt May’s maiden name. So, just like Peter, Ben decides to do good by becoming the superhero Scarlet Spider. The truth is that in Across the Spider-Verse if it comes from the Miles Morales universe, it will most likely be played by Chris Pine, although that has yet to be confirmed.

With this revelation, the list of versions of Spider-Man that we will see in Across the Spider-Verse it keeps expanding. The film promises to be quite an event for fans of the character. Thus, so far they are confirmed: Miles Morales, Spider-Gwen, Peter B. Parker, Spider-Woman, Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Ham, Spider-Punk, Spider-Man 90s, Spider-Cyborg, the Spider-Man Japanese and now Scarlet Spider. It is not ruled out that more versions of the character will be revealed in the future, such as Spectacular Spider-Man from the animated series, Spider-Man PS4 or the live-action versions of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

And well reader, do you want to see Scarlet Spider in Across the Spider-Verse? Let us know in the comments and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse It will hit theaters on June 2, 2023. The film is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers and stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae and Oscar Isaac.

Font: Twitter