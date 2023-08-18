Entertainment

Scarlet Witch has been dropped from the next Marvel project

The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline, releasing October 24, has put an end to Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

'Dr. 'Strange' Comes With Limited Expansion and Compromised Vision of the Multiverse

Scarlet Witch has been dropped from the next Marvel project, leaving questions about her future in the company’s next storiesMiracle

Nearly 20 years before the MCU debuted, Wanda Maximoff wiped the entire mutant race from the pages of Marvel Comics with three simple words: “No more mutants.” Now, decades later, Marvel has returned the favor.

marvel studios next book Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official TimelineThe film, set to release on October 24, has dropped Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch from the previously mentioned cover in favor of Tom Hiddleston and Loki’s Sofia Di Martino.

The book, which details all the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and arranges them chronologically, was first announced late last year with a tentative cover subject to change. This proto-cover features Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch between Shang Chi and Simu Liu’s image of Thanos.

Despite the initial mockup and not the final cover, the original image and an updated image recently released by Penguin Random House are nearly identical.

Interestingly, the only change between the two covers is the addition of two stars of Loki as a replacement for Elizabeth Olsen’s previous image taken from Doctor Who. weird in the variety of insane, When a company removes a specific actor from a product, be it a movie, a show, or in this case a book, before it is released, it will raise questions.

Most of the time, when an actor’s image is removed, for example, Chris D’Elia is removed. zack snyder’s army of the dead and was replaced by Tig Notaro in post-production, be it due to some sort of complaint or scandal.

However, Elizabeth Olsen, unlike fellow MCU actor Jonathan Majors, has been relatively scandal-free throughout her career, making the decision to remove Scarlet Witch from the cover of the book all the more puzzling. One can assume that this has something to do with the character being presumed dead at this point, except the same can be said for Thanos and Iron Man, both of whom are on the cover and both of whom are cosmic in relation to the MCU. Deadlier than doornails.

A more likely reason would be the upcoming season 2 premiere bottle gourd The Marvel Cinematic Universe: An Official Timeline is set to premiere on October 6, weeks before Marvel Studios. The inclusion of Loki and Sylvie on the cover of the book is likely an attempt to create some coherence between the official timeline and the series. disney+, Unfortunately, it’s at the expense of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Wanda’s exclusion may also have been a result of fan backlash against the character after the events. doctor strange 2, Many fans, many of whom agreed with Thanos’ decision to kill half of the universe so as not to starve the other half, took to social media. Verbally chastising Scarlet Witch for murdering a fraction of the Mad Titan’s body count in order to see her children.

Sadly, Elizabeth Olsen’s character was held to a different standard than many male characters in the MCU by a small, but vocal portion of the Marvel fanbase.

