Scarlet Witch, trapped in the Mirror Dimension in the new trailer

MADRID, 20 Apr. (CultureLeisure) –

Marvel Studios has launched a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A television spot with previously unreleased footage that, among other details, has revealed that Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, will end up trapped in the Mirror Dimension.

In addition to showing Strange fighting the deadly creatures that threaten to destroy the world or the return of Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer, in its scant 30 seconds, the new preview of the film directed by Sam Raimi has also hinted at the dark and deadly place where Wanda Maximoff will be trapped: the Mirror Dimension.

Like the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe they will know, it is a parallel dimension within the Multiverse that allows users who are in it to perfect their mystical abilities or engage in battle against their enemies without putting anyone around them at risk.

But it can also be a prison from which it is difficult to escape… as happened to Strange himself in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And it is that, as can be seen in the short clip, Wanda Maximoff finds herself unable to get out of it.

Do not forget that part of Doctor Strange 2 plot will connect with the events that occurred at the end of WandaVision, since in the post-credits scene, it showed Wanda unraveling the secrets that the Darkhold harbored inside.

Taking this into account, it would not be surprising that in his interest to put into practice everything he learned in the powerful and dark book to rescue his children, Tommy and Billy, the Scarlet Witch ends up at some point banished to the same mystical realm in which Peter Parker trapped the Strange by Benedict Cumberbatch in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

On the other hand, Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, will find a new ally in Xochitl Gómez’s America Chavezwith whom he will share his knowledge about the multiverse.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit theaters on May 6. In addition to starring the aforementioned Cumberbatch, Olsen, and Gomez, completing the cast of the film are Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr. Rachel Palmer, and Sir Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier of the X- Men.