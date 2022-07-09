Scarlett is tender and Zoe is loving – FayerWayer

We already know that the Avengers movie is full of super heroes and all super strong, but also there are heroines who fill the screens with their powers, their strength and their intelligence.

The actresses who play Black Widow and Gamora are not only the heroines of millions of people who follow the Marvel saga, but also their children who have the privilege of having powerful women by their side who will protect them for life.

Scarlett Johansson strength and tenderness

It is about the actress Scarlett Johansson, a very tender woman with an angelic face that surprises when she unfolds in her role as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in TheAvengers.

The Black Widow, according to Disney Latino, she has great fighting skills, she is extremely strong and intelligent and also a true strategist.

Scarlett Johansson has two children, Rose Dorothy, 7 years old, and Cosmo, 10 months old. (Courtesy)

But this heroine of New York origin has in her real life to protect her two children, Rose Dorothy, 7 years old, and Cosmo, 10 months old, from the world of evil.

reserved with his family

Even though the Marvel actress is usually very reserved with her family life, on some occasions she gives some details about her experience with motherhood and with her children.

He did it on the Drew Barrymore show, where the “Black Widow” confessed that there are details of his past that he does not want his children to know.

“I used to smoke when I was younger and I’m so embarrassed… I just don’t want her to ever think I thought it was cool, because she can’t ever, ever ever smoke,” Scarlett fears.

“Because that’s what you do. You forbid your children to do things and they don’t do them, ”she adds wryly. “So yeah, I hope he never finds out.”

Johansson is described as an affectionate, hard-working, overprotective mother who assures herself in each project that it will be the last to dedicate herself to her familybut Hollywood does not let her go and continues to share her professional career with the role of mother.

Zoe Saldana the love villain

The other brave green heroine named Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the Dominican actress, Zoe Saldana.

Gamora went from villain to ally of The Avengers, the character gives a lot of strength and skill when fighting, in addition to having extremely strategic thinking, being very brave and confident.

In 2013, Zoe secretly married her Italian boyfriend, Marco Perego, and a year later, The couple announced the birth of their twins, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana.

In 2016, the family grew even more when they welcomed their third child, whom they named Zen Perego-Saldana.

your works of art

the star of The Avengers: Infinity War keeps their children away from cameras so they can have a normal life; however, sometimes he shares some postcards from his “three works of art”, as he calls his little ones.

Zoe Saldana has three children, Zen, Cy and Bowie. (Courtesy)